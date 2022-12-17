The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Brazosport College for a grant-funded program that will allow inmates in the Brazoria County Detention Center to seek their high school diploma.
The department recognized people who commit crimes often lack education that would give them the means or resources to go find a job or explore employment opportunities, Sheriff’s Sgt. Joel Lares said.
“This gives you at least that first stepping stone to receiving a general equivalency diploma so that way you can try to explore those employment opportunities,” he said. “For the inmates, it gives you something to focus on. It gives you a goal to achieve while you’re here versus just sitting here waiting for a court date.”
Brazosport College supplied the majority of the resources, including computers, literature and anything a student needs to be successful in a classroom setting. The department facilitated the classroom, Lares said.
“The sheriff’s office determined who can be in the class,” said Gracie Pequeño, Brazosport College’s grant project manager. “They have to obviously not have a GED or high school diploma and then they get recommended to us. We then test them; we give an assessment to see what their baselines are. There are instances in the assessment may be they’re GED ready, like they don’t even need our course, so we just go out there and get them ready to take the actual GED.”
The program can handle nine participants at a time, Pequeño said.
Sessions will be broken down into one or two subjects at a time, such as language, reading, math and science, Lares said.
As students test out or a class begins a new subject, students can be added so no one is ahead of anyone else, Lares and Pequeño said.
Participants have to be trustee inmates which are inmates that are awarded special privileges and freedoms for good behavior. The classes take place three nights a week with many of them either on-site or the inmates being transported. There will always be a guard present in the classroom for the safety of the teachers.
Funding is provided through a Texas Workforce Commission grant. The hope is the program can expand to include trade certifications, such as welding, food handling and computer coding, Pequeño said.
Pequeño also wants to have GED graduations for the students, which she believes will help build self-worth, she said.
The total time it takes to complete the program is subjective because everybody’s level is different, Pequeño said.
Interest among inmates is high based solely on word of mouth, and there’s already a waitlist for participants, she said.
Pequeño quoted a 43 percentage rate of success for inmates who receive their GED once they are released from custody not to re-offend, she said.
“I think it helps reduce recidivism for sure, but it gives them a sense of worthiness — like I am worth this, I can do this and having that support,” Pequeño said. “I think having a positive support system in their life can also make a huge impact. And not saying that it’s going to completely erase everything that they’ve probably been through, trauma and all that, but it can definitely give them a sense of belonging into what they can do.”
