ANGLETON
The American flag flew high over the city as the community gathered to honor a symbol of the nation’s freedom.
Many attended the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce’s annual Flag Day celebration late Tuesday morning at Veterans Park to remember the meaning of the red, white and blue.
“Flag Day is the birthday of the flag, and we feel that it’s important to celebrate now more than ever our patriotism, and we want to honor the American flag the best way we can,” said Michele Allison, interim president and CEO of the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce, the event’s sponsor. “This is an annual event we have and each year it’s bigger and bigger. We are proud to do this for our community.”
There was a presentation of “Old Glory Speaks” by Jimmie West of Focuss Service group, taking over for Judge J. Ray Gayle, who died last month. Gayle had annually spoken the poem from memory.
The program also included speeches by Angleton Mayor Jason Perez and Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman; and singing of the national anthem by 2021 Brazoria County Fair Rodeo Queen Natalie Flores, “America the Beautiful” by Amy Martinez and a hymn by Morgan White.
Evelyn Taylor of Angleton brought her three children to the event to impress upon them what the flag means, she said.
“The flag means so much as an American. It means freedom,” Taylor said. “It means we have a choice and are able to walk freely because of the ones who served for us. I think it’s important for them to know what sacrifices have been made for them.”
First-time Flag Day attendee Nicole Robin of Angleton knew the importance of the event, she said.
“I wanted to see what it was about,” Robin said. “Any chance I can get to appreciate our country, I want to do it. I think this brings everyone together for a good cause.”
This is a day of opportunity for the community to show patriotism and to celebrate democracy and the resilience of this flag, Perez said.
“This is special for a lot of folks,” Perez said. “We use the flag in a lot of ways, whether it is a remembrance of somebody and a day of observances like the Fourth of July or Memorial Day. This also brings the community together and to watch the community come out and also celebrate with us, also shows the sign of community and what Angleton is about.”
Flag Day is the one day we take away to recognize what the flag stands for with its beautiful colors, but it’s more about the freedom and the liberties it represents, Stallman said.
“The fact we take one day a year to do this, I think it’s very remarkable and I’m glad to be here to do this,” Stallman said. “I think the flag stands for a reminder of the freedom and justice we take for granted every day. It’s the one way we take from our busy schedules to honor the flag and what it means.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.