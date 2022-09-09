LAKE JACKSON — The day the Twin Towers fell changed the trajectory of American history for the determinate future; it’s a day the city observes yearly lest it be forgotten.
The community is invited to observe Patriot Day beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Doris Williams Civic Center plaza, 333 E. Highway 332 in Lake Jackson.
The Buc band will play music until the tribute begins at 2 p.m. Mayor Gerald Roznovsky will deliver welcoming remarks and lead the Pledge of Allegiance, he said.
Lake Jackson Fire Chief Tyler Harper will be the keynote speaker followed by a moment of silence and a prayer by Bishop Brian Daniels from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Councilman Jon Baker will sing “God Bless America.” After the program, everybody is invited to stay for a viewing of the documentary “102 Minutes That Changed America,” Roznovsky said.
The city has commemorated the 9/11 anniversary every year since 2002, and the event has been supported annually by the fire department, he said.
“It’s an honor to be the keynote speaker at such a sensitive day on our nation,” Harvey said. “I plan to speak upon the events that unfolded 21 years ago, and the courageous acts of the first responders and the citizens that day and all the days afterward. And just to take a look back of what actually happened that day, and where the country needed help the most. And who answered those calls and where the country stood up as the united front after that event — that horrible day — 21 years ago.”
It’s an important day to remember because it’s a tragic point in American history that should never be forgotten as it was the first attack on the U.S. mainland by a foreign enemy, Roznovsky said.
“It reminds us that we are in an ever-changing global environment world and that everybody is vulnerable. Every nation is vulnerable,” he said. “Even a nation like ours, which is seen as the strongest nation in the world. We’re vulnerable to attack and we can never forget the loss of life.”
Like many, Harper remembers where he was when he heard about the attacks by al-Qaida terrorists, he said.
“I think that everyone kind of knows where they were at when they found out what was occurring. And we know at first we thought it may have been an accident, but when the second plane hit the South Tower, we knew automatically that America was under attack,” Harper said. “Twenty-one years ago, it seems like forever, but it was a turning point. And it’s something that’s very near and dear to my heart, especially being a first responder and being around the first responder lifestyle for my entire life.”
Observing Patriot Day is a way to acknowledge all the lives that were lost on 9/11, including the first responders who rushed to the scenes of the attacks, he said.
“In this day and age, people forget stuff quickly,” Roznovsky said. “They move on to tomorrow real quick. It just reiterates the importance of reminding people of this attack on American soil.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.