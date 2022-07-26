DANBURY — Fluorescent lights powered by electrical sparks were in full effect Monday morning as Mark Stolz introduced Danbury-area children to the fascinating possibilities of lightning.
“I produce high-voltage electricity and make lightning in my garage,” Stolz said. “It is my hobby, and I’ve been playing with Tesla coils for 20 something years. I have been doing this at the library for about seven years.”
Inventor Nikola Tesla created his namesake coil, which is an electrical resonant transformer circuit that produces high-voltage, low-current, high-frequency alternating-current electricity. The show demonstrated how a spark gap Tesla coil and solid Tesla coils work.
“The spark gap Tesla coil throws electric discharge, while the solid state Tesla coil does music,” Stolz said.
Information about conductors and insulators were also provided to the children as Stolz mixed a science lecture with electricity displays.
“Conductors allow electricity to flow and insulators don’t,” Stolz said. “Glass doesn’t allow electricity; I learned that smoke is a conductor of electricity years ago.”
While Tesla coils provide neat effects and allow a safe interaction with electricity, Stolz emphasized electricity is dangerous.
“If you are outside and close to a tree, then you can get shocked,” he told the children. “That is why when there is thunder outside, they recommend you to go inside.”
Stolz also provided a history lesson, sharing the rivalry between Thomas Edison and Tesla over which electricity should be used to power America.
“For a while, Thomas Edison said we should supply everyone with direct current while Nikola Tesla said we should use alternating current and they were competing with each other,” Stolz said. “This is how we got alternating current and radio because of Tesla — he is pretty much responsible for the electricity we use today.”
The Danbury Library hosted the event to mix a fun experience and education.
“I wanted to bring something different to Danbury and wanted to bring some science,” Assistant Youth Specialist Kathleen Sommers said. “The kids can learn about science, have fun, watch things and see what’s going on with electricity through Tesla coils — then wander around the library checking out books.”
Parents also tuned in to the demonstration.
“It was interesting, it was cool,” Danbury resident Kristin Baldridge said. “The lightning and how big it went, the different sounds it made — I’m just glad kids enjoyed it.”
Jason Perez is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0151.
