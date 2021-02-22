ANGLETON — A Brazoria County grand jury decided a woman involved in a vehicle crash should be indicted for manslaughter in the death of 51-year-old Harris County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bruce Allen Watson.
Watson had been part of a funeral procession escort before the wreck occurred.
“He was finished with the funeral escort — this was in the first week of January — and a woman went through a red light and hit and killed … Watson,” Selleck said.
Floribeth Sandoval Benjume was behind the wheel of the maroon 2018 Cadillac Escalade that collided with Watson’s motorcycle at the intersection of Shadow Creek Parkway and Kingsley Drive in Pearland, according to the probable cause affidavit for Benjume’s arrest.
Emergency medical services personnel treated Benjume, 40, and the affidavit states she told them she was the driver of the Cadillac.
“I learned from witness statements that the motorcycle had a green light to enter the intersection,” the investigating Pearland police officer attested in the affidavit. “During the impact, the driver of the motorcycle, Watson, was ejected from the motorcycle, struck the Cadillac and landed on the roadway.”
Authorities arrested Benjume on Feb. 8 anc charged her with second-degree manslaughter. Second-degree felonies are punishable by two to 20 years in state prison.
Benjume received a $600,000 bond, and obtained release from the Brazoria County jail Feb. 12 on a surety bond.
