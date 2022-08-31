Consistent rainfall in August allowed the county to lift its burn ban, but it hasn’t ended the slew of broken pipes the drought is causing in communities.
For the past three months, Angleton has faced water line breaks for various reasons, with shifting ground caused by the dry ground among them, Angleton City Manger Chris Whittaker said.
“There are a few primary reasons, one of those being is the lines are old and the second is the drought,” Whittaker said. “When the ground settles, it breaks. Sometimes there is a lot of water; other times, there are little leaks in yards or the streets. We can’t identify where it’s going to happen.”
Over the last couple of months, the city has had to repair more than 154 line breaks, including two within the past seven days, Angleton Assistant Director of Public Works Hector Renteria said.
Overall, the broken lines have cost Angleton about $150,000, Whittaker said.
“It’s getting paid out of our water fund, and it’s not something budgeted,” he said. “We’re looking at the budget; this year we have a rate increase that will give us some additional funds to do that.”
The spate of breaks is different from those seen in the spring, when CenterPoint, AT&T or Comcast were making some improvements and mistakenly drilled into city water, sewer or gas lines, Whittaker said. However, this recent influx has been only drought-related.
There was a lot of stuff going on underground to get to that infrastructure, Mayor Jason Perez said.
“We’ve had a few sewer issues to fix,” Renteria said. “Most of it is from the drought; some did break naturally. At any point in time, we can have a handful a week, between three to five.”
Sweeny is another city seemingly in a perpetual war against link breaks, City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said.
“Our situation is probably a little more unique, and I will start by saying that because of the drought, a lot of these aged lines have experienced a lot of issues, and that added pressure on the lines has caused a lot of ruptures,” she said. “However, we also have a citywide water infrastructure project in progress that was supposed to be complete in January.”
The drought is causing the soil to crack so deeply, lines are snapping, compounding problems caused by the infrastructure work, she said.
“For the last three weeks, we’ve been seeing anywhere from six to 13 water line breaks,” Public Works Foreman Rusy Lofton said. “It all depends on the weather. With the drought, it shifts the lines so much and twists them, and once we started getting this rain, that starts expanding again and twisting them the other way, and that’s why they’re snapping.”
The cost for the damaged lines has not been calculated but the expense will come from the water and wastewater budget, Koskiniemi said.
“To illustrate the depth of these cracks, we’ve seen some relief from the rain but we’ve had cracks a foot deep and 4 inches wide and had to fill with other soil,” she said. “I know this is a layered issue, and I know the public works department has quantified how many line breaks are a result of the contractors.”
Sweeny resident Michael Lee Baranowski sees the leaks as part of a bigger issue, he said.
“They have had leaks for years. Hopefully, their project to replace the water lines will help with this problem,” he said. “The ground does shift during the drought and seems to cause more leaks. However, there has been a leak near me for years which has caused water to flow down my ditch. The line replacement has been going on for over a year.”
Angleton resident Brooke Woosley tried to save her neighbor’s yard from a broken line, she said.
“They were out of town when we noticed water coming down their driveway,” Woosley said. “After turning off their water, it kept flowing. I called the city, who sent someone immediately and determined it was a broken water main under their grass. He said a crew would be over to fix it. No one showed up for around four days. It was over a weekend, though. Once they did come to repair the line, it was quick, but their yard is destroyed.”
She was told the drought caused that break as well, she said.
“I guess it makes sense since the ground has been cracking and shifting,” she said. “It was just sad to see all the water going down the drain for days when there was such a drought. I mean, water is not an unlimited resource.”
Her neighbor, JoAnne Hernandez Bromonsky, said after the pipes were fixed, there was still a mess.
“We were at work when they fixed it, but I had already heard that pipes were busting around town and probably due to the drought,” she said. “We were glad it wasn’t a pipe that we had to fix. We weren’t happy with how they left things. The pipe that busted was by the driveway. My husband had to clean the driveway and they just threw their water bottles in with the dirt.”
From there, Bromonsky said her husband called several times asking them to spread the dirt and was told they would schedule them in.
“We are still waiting and they probably won’t come,” she said. “Rude to mess up your yard and not seem to care.”
