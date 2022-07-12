DEMI-JOHN — Smoke rose over the unincorporated town of Demi-John for the second time in the last month, this time destroying the homes of wildlife.
Small flames still were licking up against the road Monday afternoon from ditches along the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge after the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office ended its blockades of roads to keep motorists from entering smokey areas.
Prescribed Fire Specialist Ryan Vice of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was on site as incident commander. The federal agency was allowing the fire to burn out, having limited it to the refuge’s land.
“It’s looking really good. The fire is about 95 percent contained. We still have resources actively out on scene,” Vice said.
The total acreage of the fire, which the service had given the title “Hot Bluestem,” will be about 2,450, he said.
“We’re looking at probably the end of the day tomorrow (Tuesday), we’ll call it controlled,” Vice said.
The fire started early Monday morning, not long after midnight, and appears to have occurred naturally, he said.
“We want to make sure it’s real clear that this was a wildfire and not a prescribed burn,” Vice said. “This was a wildfire that occurred on the refuge. More than likely it was started by lightning, but the cause is to be determined still.”
U.S. Fish and Wildlife resources, with assistance from the Oyster Creek Volunteer Fire Department, which Vice said was greatly appreciated, were used to contain the fire. Refuge officials were in contact with the Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office.
“We have overhead that’s been communicating with the fire marshal and the emergency management coordinator,” Vice said.
“They took care of it. We were mainly on stand-by,” Brazoria County Fire Marshal Martin Vela said. “They’re still fighting that fire.”
If there are silver linings to be had, they would likely be that there was no loss of life from the blaze, and the area that went up was likely to have burned this upcoming winter.
“One of the units that was adjacent to (the fire) had been burned earlier in the year and that assisted with containing the fire,” Vice said. “Fire plays a natural role in our ecosystem here. Of course, we don’t want wildfires, ever, but we’re very fortunate that we do have prescribed fires and those do help us with suppression efforts.”
The area that is burning now would likely have been subject to a prescribed burn in one of the next two winters. Fish and Wildlife typically conducts burns in the winter and spring when conditions are easier to control. Brazoria County has been under a burn ban since the late June.
Despite the drought, Vice said the fire could have been much worse if preventive measures were not undertaken to mitigate events like this.
“Fortunately, we had WUI breaks in place. WUI stands for Wildland Urban Interface, and those breaks are fuel breaks,” Vice said. “Fuel breaks help break the fuel so if it makes a push towards the areas that we want to protect, they help knock the fire down.”
