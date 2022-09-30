ANGLETON

Knife claim disrupts school bus ride home

Students on their way home from Angleton ISD were delayed after an elementary-grade student said he was carrying a weapon.

On the Thursday afternoon bus ride, an early-grade student said to other students on the bus that he had a knife, according to information released by the district.

The bus driver was alerted about what the student said. The driver stopped the vehicle and called Angleton ISD police.

A search failed to locate a knife, and different transportation was provided for the student, according to the release.

The remaining students on the bus were safely transported home, the release states.

