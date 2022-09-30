Angleton ISD addresses bus weapon incident RAVEN WUEBKER raven.wuebker@thefacts.com ravenwuebker Author email Sep 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ANGLETONKnife claim disrupts school bus ride homeStudents on their way home from Angleton ISD were delayed after an elementary-grade student said he was carrying a weapon.On the Thursday afternoon bus ride, an early-grade student said to other students on the bus that he had a knife, according to information released by the district.The bus driver was alerted about what the student said. The driver stopped the vehicle and called Angleton ISD police.A search failed to locate a knife, and different transportation was provided for the student, according to the release.The remaining students on the bus were safely transported home, the release states. Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152. 