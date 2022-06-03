The rescues of two swimmers struggling in Gulf waters by law enforcement officers in recent weeks shows how dangerous getting in the water can be. Lessons available locally aim to give people — especially children — the tools they need to lessen their risk of drowning.
“For us being a Red Cross facility we teach Red Cross safety lessons and there are several different lessons for water safety,” said Maddy Burton, assistant aquatics coordinator at the Lake Jackson Recreation Center.
One of the most common lessons is called “reach or throw, don’t go,” she said.
“You want to throw something to a child in the water and not go after them,” Burton said. “If a little child on the side of the pool and their friend is in the middle of the pool, they can’t swim because they don’t know how deep the water is. They always want to reach or throw something out there and then go after their friend.”
Other safety measures include “look before you leap” to make sure swimmers don’t jump to anyone when they get into the pool, Burton said.
“Kids are so excited to get into the pool and we want to make sure they don’t hurt anybody,” she said. “There is also ‘wave tide or ride’ for riptides; that’s big down here since we’re so close to the beach. For little kids, they shouldn’t be in the water unsupervised. However, if they do go out there, they know how to handle themselves and they know what to do.”
Swim instructors start their lesson with a water safety topic and then go into teaching a specific stroke or float. It could be from recognizing lifeguards to “Don’t just pack it, wear your jacket,” or “Too much sun is no fun,” Burton said.
“Our main goal is safety and trying to get them comfortable with the water and let them know what happens in a scenario in case they do end up falling into deeper water than they can reach or touch,” swim instructor Kaitlyn Chavez said. “Our goal is to let them know who they can call for help and know where the lifeguard is located, what the pool rules are and how to keep their face out of the water in case they do end up falling in.”
The most-used skills Chavez teaches is having the children float on their backs and switching from front to back, she said.
“We also teach survival strokes and swimming, like floating and jellyfish float,” Burton said. “That is a float where your face is in the water and your arms and face are down and you come up to get a breath of air and go back down. The goal is to use as very little energy as possible to conserve if they’re out in the ocean.”
For older children, it’s the same kind of idea but they bring their arms up and push themselves forward so they’re still making a little bit of progress, Burton said.
Because drowning is one of the leading causes of death for younger children, it’s important to educate them, she said. It doesn’t guarantee nothing will happen, but it will raise their awareness, she said.
“There are a lot of dangers that the water can hold and it’s important to get them informed of what those dangers are because it could not only happen at a pool, it could happen at a beach, a lake, river anywhere,” Chevez said. “It’s helpful for them to know since summer is in full swing and parents are going on vacation.”
Chevez begins her students off on the basic skills to see what level they’re on and then moves them to a level instructors think they feel comfortable, she said.
Additionally, the nonprofit Rory the Warrior raises awareness of swim safety and provides first-aid kids to first repsonders. It is named after Rory Sheffield, who drowned in a pool during a family vacation in 2016.
“I was a lifeguard when I was younger and taught swim lessons and thought I knew about water safety and thought I knew the dangers of the pools, and yet certain things failed,” said Sherry-Dawn Sheffield, Rory’s mom and the foundation’s president. “Unfortunately, he passed and since then we’ve learned so much that we didn’t know.”
The nonprofit advocates for layers of protection when it comes to swimming safety, she said.
“The first layer would be parental supervision, but very few times do children die in the water when their parents are around,” she said. “The next thing would be a pool safety fence with a self-closing, self-latching gate. Another layer would be door and winder alarms, and then teaching that child to swim. For ages 1 to 4 we recommend survival swim lessons, which are where they flip and float. That’s so important because you want them to save themselves in the water, and when they get older to get them traditional swim lessons.”
Keep your children in arms reach and being in the pool with them is important, she said.
When it comes to floatation devices, although they do provide protection, what parents are doing is teaching the child they can go into the pool by themselves, she said. They don’t understand what is keeping them up and they will be safe without them, Sheffield said.
“When we let him go into the pool with his life jacket on, we were unintentionally teaching him he could go in the pool by himself,” she said. “Drowning is the No. 1 cause of death for children from ages 1 to 4, and Rory that year in Texas was No. 90, and I didn’t have a clue. And when they get older is the No. 2 unintentional cause from five to 15.”
To keep her child safe, Krista Musquiz of Lake Jackson takes her 5-year-old son, Logan, to the Lake Jackson Recreation Center for swim safety, she said.
“I bring him out here for swim lessons because we have a pool and a boat so he’s always in the water, so he needs to learn how to swim,” she said. “Water safety is important. I grew up around the water and it was always instilled in me that you need to know how to swim because we’re always in the water.”
The worry with a home pool is the child falls in when the parent isn’t looking, Musquiz said.
“It’s nice knowing he’s getting lessons and we won’t have to worry about him falling in,” she said.
