LAKE JACKSON
Shots fired into unoccupied vehicle
Someone shot an an unoccupied vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot Tuesday evening, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Carey Lankford said.
Police responded to a report that gunfire came from a dark-colored SUV and struck a green SUV in the parking lot in the 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive shortly before 8 p.m., Lankford said.
“They shot at a parked, unoccupied vehicle,” he said.
No injuries were reported, he said.
A caller said the dark SUV left going east on Oyster Creek Drive and police have not found it, Lankford said, adding he did not yet know who reported the incident.
Investigators were still working the scene shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Lankford said.
