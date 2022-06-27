DEMI-JOHN — A fire Sunday afternoon reduced two houses almost entirely reduced to ash and a third until only about half of it remained, hanging open over Bastrop Bayou.
Demi-John Volunteer Fire Department Chief George Bullington estimated it was about 5 p.m. when he saw the flames on Demi-John Island and launched the fight against the blaze.
“Three houses were totally lost, one was really heavily damaged and two had minor damage,” Bullington said.
The fire had spread on the 200 block of Redfish Drive.
“I live right over here,” he said, pointing into the unincorporated town. “I saw it, so I jumped into the truck.
“When I got there, the first house that was burning was probably about halfway engulfed, and by the time we got our hoses pulled out, it was totally engulfed and the second house had already started catching. It was quick,. The houses are so close together over there that it just spreads really fast. And they’re all made out of wood.”
Two trees that looked like burnt wooden matchsticks with green sprouting from their tops were all that remained in front of the two structures. Neighbors gathered around golf carts discussing the turn of events and sharing food as firefighters sprayed down the cinders.
Brazoria County Fire Marshal Martin Vela was at the scene, having previously only come to the town in better times.
“We’ve been out here. We’ve met with homeowners and talked to the fire department, but as to a fire, this is the first time,” he said.
“We got two houses 100 percent on the ground. That one’s pretty much a total loss, that’s our third structure. We have a general area of where the fire started, but we don’t know how the fire started,” Vela said
His initial observation was the fourth structure had “significant damage,” while a fifth had received damage to its siding, but had fared far better than its neighbors.
The investigation into the cause would begin as soon as the hot-spots had been cleared, Vela said.
In all, eight fire departments from the area responded to the call. Volunteer and Demi-John Fire Department Secretary/Treasurer Craig Kamrath said they included Jones Creek, Oyster Creek, Richwood, Lake Jackson, Clute and Danbury, among others.
“All I know is when I got the call, I got out here as quickly as I could,” Vela said.
Demi-John is about 9 miles to the east of Lake Jackson, close to the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge. The Texas Historical Association says of the town, “Demi-John Island was shown on highway maps by the 1980s, but no population estimates were available until 2000, when the community reported 18 residents.”
