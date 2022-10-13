ANGLETON — Three engineering companies pitched their qualifications and abilities to city leaders aiming to win the contract to provide future water development services.
Proposals from Freese and Nichols, HDR Engineer-ing and KSA Engineering were rated the highest among six bidders to go toward a Texas Water Development Board project, said City Manager Chris Whittaker. After City Council listened to the three 10-minute presentations, they chose Freese and Nichols for the work.
Freese and Nichols will be tasked with putting together a proposal for improvements to be made to the city’s water system, which then will be presented to the state agency. The proposal, made in coordination with the city, will include the scope of the work and estimated cost. From there, the company will do the engineering, administrative work and coordinate financing, Whittaker said.
“For example, we have a sewer line that has cracks in them where storm-water gets in the wastewater treatment plant, so we may replace some of those lines,” he said. “We’ll work with them and select projects.”
Deciding on the engineering firm for the project is the first step toward submitting a grant application to the Texas Water Development Board, Whittaker said. The application is due in March, after which the board will determine whether to award the city funding.
Each of the three engineering firms discussed which project they believed the city should prioritize and how they would approach the work.
“Everyone was thoroughly impressed with each firm, and the decision was difficult,” Councilwoman Christiene Daniel said. “Angleton is in a great spot with such highly accomplished engineering firms vying for a chance to work for our city.”
In other business, the council decided to give the owners of substandard homes six months to bring them up to code.
Homes at 320 W. Peach St. and 1124 N. Arcola St. were deemed to be in disrepair over the summer, and the property owners notified what improvements would be needed. Both believe they will be able to make the needed repairs in the six-month window.
Robert Gould, who owns the North Arcola Street home, showed council Tuesday the improvements he had completed but said he needed more time to finish all that needed to be done, Daniel said.
“The owner has made great progress toward repairs despite suffering from severe medical issues,” she said. “Mr. Gould is eager to get back to work, given his doctor’s release so that they can live in the main house as soon as possible.”
After the last heavy rain, standing water in his yard prevented work from being done, Daniel said. Public Works will investigate the drainage surrounding the property to see why the flooding occurred, she said.
Gould’s property needed a new roof, soffits, siding repairs and windstorm strapping, Daniel said.
“For the owner that was there, they had made some progress on his house, so they wanted to afford him more opportunity,” Whittaker said. “We’re just trying to make sure they’re on the path to do the things they promised.”
The owner of the Peach Street property, Brian Spady, couldn’t attend because he is working on hurricane relief in Florida, Daniel said. Spady created a timeline in July, listing dates of completion for the work to be done in the six months, she said.
“According to his estimate, the house should’ve been ready to start plumbing and electrical while the roof, siding and small addition would’ve been already completed,” Daniel said. “None of this has started. The roof still has a large, uncovered hole, and permits were pulled recently instead of in July, as agreed upon.”
Spady completed the foundation a couple of weeks ago and obtained permits for the windows and the roof, he said.
“We have a little bit more work to do inside before we put the roof on,” Spady said. “I don’t really need any more time, I’m good with the time I have. The house is getting improved. I understand the city wants everything looking good and structurally sound, so we’re on the same page. I feel like the council members have been fair.”
He would like to be finished with the work by Thanksgiving, he said, but believes it will done for certain by the end of the year.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.