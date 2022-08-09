The City of Clute will be celebrating its 70th anniversary as a city in 2022. That, along with continued improvements to infrastructure are things to look forward to in 2022 said Clute City Manager CJ Snipes.
CLUTE — The city’s proposed budget for 2022-23 will be based on a tax rate about 3 cents lower than the current level, but will still pull in significantly more revenue.
The proposed rate of 59.48 cents per $100 of appraised values compares to the current 62.5 cents. Because property values in the city have gone up, the lower rate will produce almost $217,000 more from existing properties in 2022-23 than this year, according to city budget documents.
The city also will add about $56,000 in tax revenue from properties new to the rolls.
Councilman Erick Aguilera had concerns about what amounts to a tax increase on homeowners created by the higher appraisal values. City Manager CJ Snipes pointed to the city experiencing higher costs just as residents are facing.
“It’s a very hard year,” Snipes said. “The fact of the matter is that we are in a state where we don’t get a break in inflation just like the customers, and we are not the federal government to print out money.”
In addition to higher property tax bills, residents will see their utility rates increase to compensate for higher fees the city is being charged by the Brazosport Water Authority. Clute hasn’t raised it water rates since 2016, Snipes said.
“We included a 10 1/2 percent increase in the rates, which covers our 12 percent increase rate given by Brazoria Water Authority,” Snipes said. “We will need to increase our rate just to pass those costs through.”
With a projected carryover of about $6.16 million in the fund balance — a $1 million increase from a year ago — the city has about $17.2 million at its disposal. That is with a planned drop in all revenues of about $1.1 million from the current year.
The largest difference in general fund expenditures will come in debt service, which will cost the city about $1.29 million next year. Public works and quality of life spending are budgeted for modest decreases, while public safety spending is scheduled to get a bump of about $230,000.
One place the city saw some relief was in its health insurance costs, which will remain the same this year, Snipes said.
A public hearing on the proposed tax rate is scheduled for Sept. 1. A hearing on the proposed budget is set for Sept. 8, after which council is expected to approve both the budget and the tax rate. Both meetings will start at 6:30 p.m.
Written comments can be submitted to the city manager in advance of the hearings. A full copy of the proposed budget is available on the city’s homepage at clutetexas.gov.
