LAKE JACKSON — Music is the best means we have of digesting time, poet W. H. Auden said. Nothing could be truer for the members of the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra, which is celebrating 40 years of being an instrumental asset to the community.
To commemorate the anniversary, the symphony is performing Beethoven Symphony No. 6, 4 p.m. Sunday at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive. The concert features Beethoven’s beloved Pastoral Symphony and other classical favorites.
“Around 40 years ago, there were a group of musicians that decided our area needed an opportunity for recreational players, and hobbyists and educators to get together and have a chance to perform classical music,” conductor Brian Casey, “And so they put together the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra. It was the first one was under the direction of Jim Hagberg.”
Originally, they performed in the Center for the Arts and Sciences until several years ago when the Clarion was built, Casey said.
Presently, most concerts have around 60 performers on stage, Casey said.
Orchestra member Jerry Crummel started off playing percussion at the final concert of the symphony’s very first season.
Crummel has arranged a version of the “Happy Birthday” song with a lot of classical music quotes for the concert Sunday, Casey said.
Horn player Bill Hutchinson has been with the orchestra for 39 years, despite not having played his instrument for 18 years before he joined them.
“It’s been a great experience for me,” Hutchinson said. “My son has also played in it. He was, pardon the pun, instrumental in some of the first concerts, then he went off and earned a living. He came back here about 10 years ago and has played with the symphony. So it’s been kind of a family experience.”
There are some very fine, dedicated people to the orchestra including the Brazosport Symphony League, Hutchinson said.
The Brazosport Symphony League is also celebrating its 40th year and are hosting a fall coffee at 10 a.m. Friday at the Center for the Arts and Sciences Art Gallery, 400 College Blvd., Clute. The event is open to the public and all are welcome.
It is the first coffee get together of the season. Casey will be the key speaker and food and drink will be served, league president Erica Steiner said.
The league will serve celebratory cake at the concert Sunday, she said.
For 25 years, Emma Jean Tanner has been a member of the league. At 90 years old, she is serving as its parliamentarian. The league hosts coffees, teas and fundraisers to support the symphony orchestra in the community.
“It’s important that we have as much culture in our community as possible,” Tanner said.
At her age, she says, it is invaluable to have this cultural resource locally because it would be difficult for her to attend concerts and events in larger places such as Houston, Tanner said.
Casey expressed his pride in the symphony orchestra.
“It’s very rare that a community our size can support a viable symphony orchestra, especially for 40 strong years,” Casey said. “And I’m really proud of that. And I think everybody in the community should be. There are many communities much larger than ours, that don’t have anything like it.”
The years of experience with the orchestra is meaningful, Hutchinson said.
“It’s been wonderful continuing on, he said. “The ability to go and play music that you don’t get to normally play and even just to hear it in your community being performed by friends of yours and acquaintances. It’s just a really wonderful experience.”
Casey hopes to see audience numbers increase and more sold-out shows in the future for the symphony orchestra.
“In the words of Willie Nelson, ‘I love making music with my friends.’ Casey said. “I think one of God’s greatest gifts is just having the opportunity to make music with the people that you love. I have some people I’ve known for decades in this — people that I love and respect. We’re able to share the stage and make music together, so it’s a dream.”
Tickets for Sunday’s concert are $27 and available at www.bcfas.org or by calling 979-230-3156.
