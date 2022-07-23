Erin Crawford Bowers and her parents, Leslie and Joe Crawford, were driving in Lake Jackson when a drunk driver hit them on the evening of June 22, 1985. At six months old, she instantly became an orphan.
Too young to have a memory of the collision that killed her parents, Bowers is using what happened to her more than 30 years ago as a lesson about the dangers of impaired driving for others to remember.
“I was six months old and was severely injured in the car wreck and have to live with that my entire life,” Bowers said. “I don’t know what my mom’s voice sounds like or what my dad looked like dancing with my mom. There has to be a purpose for this, and so that is why this is my life’s mission.”
Leslie and Joe Crawford, flower shop owners from Brazoria, were in Lake Jackson when the collision happened, she said.
“The car accident happened in the evening, so there is not a family member that doesn’t remember the moment they got the news,” said her cousin, Cyndi Hoots. “We were all very devastated, and Erin was taken one direction, and we had a cousin who was taken by LifeFlight to a hospital.”
After the collision, Erin and her brother Guy Johnathan Crawford were raised by an aunt. Bowers moved to Houston when she was 19 and later to San Antonio, where she now lives.
Guy Crawford was 14 and home at the time of the incident when they got the call, and he found out about their parents, she said.
“When I give my presentation, I say the person he was died that night, too, even though he wasn’t physically in the car,” Bowers said. “He was 14 years old about to go into high school and was at such as transitional age and never got the help or resources.”
He never got over the loss of his parents, she said.
“About three years ago, my brother had hit a breaking point and went to the hospital, and he was having a mental breakdown,” Bowers said. “When he would talk about the night our parents died, you would have thought it was yesterday because he remembered every moment and would replay it in his head every day, and it haunted his world.”
The last two years of his life, Guy Crawford was in and out of mental institutions trying to get the right diagnosis and the right medicine, she said.
“We had finally gotten him on track at the beginning of 2021, and he was doing so well and had a great job,” Bowers said. “One Friday, I rushed home from work, and that’s when my husband told me my brother had killed himself. I went to his house the day after because I needed answers. I had found all of his medication. He had stopped taking his meds three weeks before, and I understood.”
Bowers has dealt with the life-changing crash by channeling her energy into making a difference. She became part of Mothers Against Drunk Driving after talking to a coworker about the accident that shaped her past, she said.
“In 2014, I won a sales incentive trip, and I gifted it to my adopted parents because they had done so much for us,” Bowers said. “I was asked why I did that, and I said it was because they were so selfless. I realized my coworker didn’t know my story, and it hit me that I never talk about it. It was almost like a deep family secret. I’m such a positive person that someone I had worked with for a decade had no idea my parents were killed by a drunk driver when it was such a big part of my life.”
That prompted Bowers to schedule a meeting with the local MADD office and to volunteer for the past eight years, she said.
“I started out doing their annual walks and fundraising, was a team captain for a couple of years, joined the executive board in San Antonio and then did more speaking engagements, which were really good for me to be able to get out and talk about it,” she said.
Bowers has served on the executive board for MADD South Texas and on the national governance board, as well as represented MADD at standardized field sobriety testing training for law enforcement, she said.
“I get so much joy from this and being able to have that opportunity to talk about my parents and make sure their story doesn’t go untold,” she said. “I donate so much time to MADD because until people start making better decisions, this will continue to happen. Every single day we see reports of people being killed and hit by drunk drivers.”
As part of the organization, Bowers has done many things on a legislative effort and locally and on a state level to bring awareness to the issues, MADD Volunteer Resource Specialist Azeza Salama said.
“When hearing about Erin’s story, it’s heartbreaking because I can relate to it on another level,” Salama said. “All of our stories are very different. Erin and I became friends because we could relate to so many different aspects of being affected by drunk driving. She’s been able to repurpose her trauma and give back to the community and be an advocate locally and on a national level.”
MADD helps connect people who have been affected by drunken driving, Bowers said.
“To see what Erin has done over the years with MADD and to make an impact the way she has in her area, it’s just fantastic that she would dedicate her time and effort and energy on behalf of her parents when she was only six months old when it happened,” Hoots said. “She lost out on that connection, yet it has been very important to her to honor them.”
In 2017, Bowers spoke to the son of the driver who killed her parents, she said.
“The guy who hit us, he ended up dying when I was 18, which was about 2002 or 2003. I went to his funeral,” she said. “I had reached out to a guy who had the same name and asked if he knew him, and he said that was his dad.”
The two had a four-hour conversation, and Bowers got to hear it from his perspective, she said.
“He said it was hard for him because we were growing up in these parallel universes and not even knowing each other,” Bowers said.
The man told Bowers his dad was addicted to drugs and died from alcohol and drug abuse, she said. His father couldn’t live with himself for what he did, the man told her.
Since then, Bowers has let go of her anger toward the whole situation, she said.
“If you can make an impact with just one person, then I did what I needed to do,” Bowers said. “I don’t mind reliving the worst part of my life over and over again if it means they don’t have to lose their mom, dad, brother. My goal is to make sure no one has to go without help.”
