Thinking back on the week’s winter storm, Lake Jackson resident David Howarth and his wife consider themselves among the fortunate ones.
“We never lost power,” Howarth said. “We had a couple problems when water wouldn’t come out of the spigot but … nothing that lasted longer than an hour or two. Probably the biggest thing that caught us off guard was how many people were in the grocery stores loading up and hoarding the food.”
While Howarth and his wife have lived in the Brazosport area since the mid-1990s and the 1970s, respectively, they’re both native northerners — he’s from Pennsylvania and she’s from New York, he said. So they didn’t find the weather too bad.
“This was not cold weather to us,” he said.
But Howarth is not used to people hoarding food in such a way, he said.
“That doesn’t happen up there,” he said. “I guess I should’ve known from the way they are with the hurricanes and such, but I was surprised at the shortage of food and water.”
They did experience a shortage of gasoline, he said.
“In fact, both of our cars were very close to empty and we couldn’t find gas anywhere,” he said.
When a neighbor let them know of gas available at Buc-ee’s, they didn’t have to wait long to fill up their cars, he said. All in all, the Howarths were fairly well prepared — but, had they lost power, he would likely have a different perspective, he said.
“I had (a generator) for about 15 years and I’d barely ever used it, so I sold it right before the hurricane this year,” Howarth said. “I wouldn’t have been happy without electricity.”
Generator or not, he doesn’t see any way one can prepare for what happened with the power.
“It was the grid shutting down … it was just too much for the state of Texas,” Howarth said.
Brazoria resident Jami Doddroe didn’t know (the Electric Reliability Council of Texas) was a thing until Monday, she said.
“I also didn’t realize how power generation in Texas is broken up … or that we’re on our own grid,” she said.
There are pros and cons to that, such as keeping the federal government out of Texas’ power distribution, but it would have been nice to have support from other grids during this past week, she said.
“We were really struggling when we lost power and water,” she said. “We were without both for four days … and we got scary low on gasoline in our car.”
At 5 p.m. Monday, Doddroe and her husband went to her parents’ house in Jones Creek, where they were able to cook on a gas stove, though they mostly made sandwiches, she said.
“We had three cases of bottled water and my dad had filled his bathtub up before things froze,” she said. “That lasted us until the fire station in Jones Creek started getting water to people.”
On a scale of one to 10, Doddroe places their level of preparation around four, while next time she would aim to be closer to a seven or eight, she said.
“I don’t plan on being paranoid, but we do plan on gradually stockpiling water, extra gas cans, pantry goods,” she said.
They’d also buy ice to store perishable food.
“I threw away everything in our fridge yesterday and it filled four trash bags,” she said.
Mary Jean Adams of Danbury lost power in her 81-year-old farmhouse Sunday night. By Tuesday, her thermostat was not even registering a temperature. At that point, she went to a friend’s house in Lake Jackson to warm up, while her daughter, son-in-law and grandson elected to stay behind.
In hindsight, Adams would’ve made several preparation purchases, including gas for her generator, propane for the camp stove and portable propane heater, batteries, large candles, a solar power source for electronic devices and extra water.
She also would’ve filled up water jugs for flushing toilets, she said.
Power has since been restored to Adams’ home, and it’s been “definitely warmer the past few days” because of it, she said.
But there comes a point when there’s only so much preparation one can do.
“I don’t think there’s nothing you could do different,” Clute resident Sandra Banks said.
She and Marty Cardoza, a resident of Oyster Creek, purchased pipes and fittings Friday for repairs at their respective homes, and Cardoza would’ve shut off his main water line sooner, in hindsight, he said.
Banks suggested having repair material on hand, just in case.
“I got a lot of damage,” she said; her bathroom and closet ceiling caved in.
Cardoza was unsure of the situation at his home, but the water to his washing machine was what burst, so he would’ve turned that off, he said.
“I got to make sure I do that tonight, too, huh?” Banks said.
