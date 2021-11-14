Welcome to Brazoria

A sign welcomes visitors to Brazoria on May 26.

 JENNA KIESER/The Facts

BRAZORIA — The city will get to work on upgrading its pump station using money it received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The grant is worth $375,000 and will go toward a new pump station, Councilman Gary Kersch said.

