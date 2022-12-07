LAKE JACKSON — As it has expanded around greater Houston and beyond, a vocal segment of the members that built TDECU have expressed feelings of neglect.
The credit union is aware of that and intends to renew its commitment to the Brazosport area, said Josh Brian, appointed earlier this year as market president for Brazoria County. It will do it with more than titles and words.
“We really wanna make an investment in this community, and our business has changed, as has everyone’s since COVID,” Brian said. “We feel as though our branch needs to change as well.”
Brian presented conceptual designs to Lake Jackson City Council during its meeting Monday for a new home branch and adjoining community amenities on a 5-acre site fronted on Oak Drive. About 2 acres would be occupied by the new branch; it would offer the rest for community use through a partnership with the city, Brian said.
“We have a huge branch on Lake Road/2004, and it just doesn’t meet our business needs anymore,” Brian said. “Half of it is empty as most of our employees are hybrid now. A lot of them work from home. … We really want to reorganize how we do business and we feel like our members need new facilities.”
Remodeling the currently location would be significantly more expensive than it would be to build a new location, but that’s not the only reason for the move, he said. TDECU also wants to be part of the revitalization that’s going on in downtown Lake Jackson, Brian said.
The concept plan for the site behind the new H-E-B includes a new 7,500-square-foot financial services facility with eight drive-thru bays, employee parking in the back and member parking up front. TDECU is asking the city to extend Azalea Street across Center Street for access to the property.
“If the city’s able to build Azalea Street, then we’re willing to eat the cost and maintain all of this,” Brian said.
Among the ideas Brian offered for the land the credit union will provide the city are an urban park, amphitheater, an area for farmer’s markets and other events and possibly a new library building.
The current Lake Jackson Library is about 20,000 square feet and the new space would accommodate about a 10,000- to 12,000-square-foot facility, but there is an option to build up, Brian said.
City Manager Modesto Mundo said relocating the library would provide needed space for its growing city hall and maybe even expanding the police department.
Everything is conceptual at this point, Brian said, but his presentation was to garner the interest of council in moving forward.
It would cost the city at least $1 million to provide the road, City Engineer Sal Aguirre told council, though members noted it could be more.
While could not provide a firm estimate of how much TDECU planned to invest in the site, Brian said it would be “significant,” offering a range of $8 million to $10 million.
“We may have to look at several different funds to be able to come up with a total amount,” Lake Jackson Mayor Gerald Roznovsky said. “But the way that I see this is that this is a once in a very long time opportunity to partner with somebody like the credit union, to come up with a win-win for development and for the community.”
Councilman Chase Blanchard was not quick to jump into a partnership with TDECU.
“I come from a place that the mayor mentioned of I was a member and left because I think you guys got away from where your roots were,” Blanchard said. “I commend you for coming back to that, but that’s why I have a little bit of hesitation. It is frustrating. You’re talking about $8 million to $10 million total investment; well, you guys spent $11 million to put your name on a stadium.”
Roznovsky didn’t speak up much during the workshop, but is excited about the possibility of the deal, he said.
“I reserved my comments because I didn’t want my excitement about it to sway them. So that’s why I kept quiet about it,” Roznovsky said. “But no, I am very excited about it. I’m very thrilled that the credit union wants to make an investment back into the community. And they’re putting a lot of things on the table and, you know, there’s even discussion of other things, too.”
Council asked Brian to work with Parks Director Robyn Hyden on a vision for the park that would meet the city’s needs as well as the concepts that TDECU is proposing.
The next two regular council meetings will include further discussion of the concepts and proposal.
Brian said the bank entered an agreement to obtain the 5 acres Tuesday.
“TDECU is growing, and we’re evolving, and we just really look forward to putting a new facility there that can serve our members and make it convenient for them,” Brian said. “I’m extremely excited about it. I’m passionate about it, and we look forward to moving the ball forward and continuing this conversation.”
