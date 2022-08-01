BRAZORIA
Special budget workshop scheduled
The Brazoria City Council will conduct a workshop during a special meeting to discuss the 2021-22 and 2022-23 fiscal year budgets.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 201 S. Main St.
FREEPORT
Budget to be presented
Finance Director Cathy Ezell will present the city's proposed 202-23 budget when City Council meets Monday night.
The proposed budget calls for spending of about $31.8 million, an increase of about $600,000 from the current year. A copy of the proposed budget can be found at www.freeport.tx.us/page/finance_budget.
A public hearing also is planned for a zoning ordinance amendment that would allow Kisuma Americas to build an industrial facility to process magnesium from saltwater. The rezoning would cover a 13.971-acre site on Sailfish Avenue.
In other business, council will consider changing the employee manual to address news releases and media communication, designating the city manager and mayor as the official representatives to discuss city issues; consider paying the Texas Department of Transportation about $365,000 to relocate a water line south of the Pine Street Bridge; and setting policy of the placement of items on council meeting agendas.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. today in council chambers at the Freeport Police Department, 430 S. Brazosport Blvd. A full agenda is available at www.freeport.tx.us/page/council_agendas.
LAKE JACKSON
Council to determine budget hearing dates
City Council is expected to officially set the date for public budget hearings, including discussion of the proposed tax rate of 32.31 cents per $100 of appraised value.
The first hearing is expected to be 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15.
The 2022-23 fiscal year budget shows an 8.8 percent increase in proposed spending compared to last year, with personnel costs responsible for the bulk of it. The proposed tax rate is lower than the current 33.9 cents per $100 of taxable value and the highest the city can set without seeking voter approval.
Also, council is set to discuss auto shop repair screening, appointing a new member to the Traffic Commission, and an update on a new businessed coming to town. Approval will be sought for an increase of $51,543 to the cost of Phase Three of the Downtown Revitalization Project.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today in the Alice Rodgers Council Chambers at City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
SWEENY
Fundraising plan on agenda
The Sweeny ISD Education Foundation will discuss its fundraising plan during its next board meeting.
In other business, members will discuss, with an eye for action, insurance for the board.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Sweeny ISD Administration Building, 1310 N. Elm St.
