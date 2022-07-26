A bicyclist had a head injury after a hit-and-run collision Saturday night.
The woman was crossing the street on her bicycle at the intersection of South Brazosport Boulevard and West Second Street when a red pickup struck her at about 8 p.m.
“She was traveling southbound on the bike path on the north side of Brazosport Boulevard. She reached the intersection and activated the crosswalk button to cross and waited for the signal,” Freeport Police Lt. Corey Brinkman said.
Once the signal changed, she started across the road.
“A newer model Ford F-150 turned right from Second Street onto Brazosport Boulevard and caused her to fall from her bicycle,” Brinkman said.
The result was a 2-inch gash in the bicyclist’s head and a loss of consciousness when her head struck the ground. She came to when bystanders approached. The police are still investigating.
Another hit-and-run accident occurred Sunday afternoon involving an unidentified red truck rear-ending a car whose driver was yielding to oncoming traffic at Highway 1495 and CR 229. It is unknown if the incidents are related.
A third hit-and-run incident within three days was reported on Monday in the parking lot of the Surfside Buc-ee’s at Highway 332 and FM 523. Police had not completed their report on that collision as of Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the incidents can call the Freeport Police Department at 979-239-1211.
TEEN ACCUSED OF MAKING THREATS: A 17-year-old man has been charged with making terroristic threats as a result of being teased about his swimsuit, authorities said.
The teenager attracted attention early Saturday afternoon while swimming at the 1200 block of West Brazosport Boulevard, near benches at the boat ramp. His swimsuit clung to his bathing suit area., at which time an observer confronted him.
“I guess he threatened to go get a gun and come back and shoot people,” Freeport Police Lt. Corey Brinkman saiid. “Essentially, he was arrested for terroristic threat, a Class B misdemeanor,” Brinkman said.
