ANGLETON — Monday was not about taking advantage of shopping deals, having an extra day off work or partying at the beach, but it was for honoring the fighting men and women no longer here, American Legion leaders said.
At the Brazoria County Courthouse, Glen Moody and the American Legion Post 241 gathered at the Ring of Honor in the courthouse square to commemorate.
“We had a vision eight years ago to have a memorial for Brazoria County fallen veterans,” Moody said. “I felt it was only fitting that we use this memorial for what it’s real intent is, to remember all that have given the ultimate sacrifice.”
Members of all branches of the military placed ceremonial wreaths across the circumference of the Ring of Honor. Each wreath represented and honored the soldiers who gave away their lives for the freedoms of the United States.
Clarence Sasser was one of many veterans showered with appreciation from attendees. The Congressional Medal of Honor recipient has his statue standing tall in the courthouse square and attended the ceremony Monday.
Sasser, an army medic during the Vietnam War, went into the open fire in a rice paddy in Dinh Tuong Province of Vietnam. Under machine gun and rocket fire, Sasser assisted wounded soldiers out of the battlefield.
Sasser suffered multiple shots to his left shoulder and to his legs that temporarily took away his ability to walk. Sasser dragged himself 100 meters to assist more of his comrades.
Sasser looked on Monday as community members came to celebrate his friends and other servicemen and women who did not return home.
“It’s to honor those who have died and served us,” Sasser said. “It’s something that should be done. This country is known for how it treats its veterans.”
For Moody, a fellow Vietnam veteran, it was a pleasure to have a hero like Sasser attend the brief ceremony.
“It’s always great to have him come out,” Moody said. “We have been like brothers.”
Moody hoped residents understood the true meaning of the last Monday in May.
“It is about honoring those no longer here,” Moody said. “It’s our least favorite day but an important day. It is not a party.”
Second Vice Cmdr. Roy Kimmel echoed those sentiments.
“This isn’t about furniture sales,” Kimmel said. “This is a day of remembrance.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.