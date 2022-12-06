WEST COLUMBIA
Come, they told them, and the community did in big numbers.
The two-day Light Up the First Capitol festival filled West Columbia with visitors to mingle with residents last weekend, attracted to vendor markets, live entertainment and the annual parade.
“We are very pleased at the community response. Part of that is due to people really hungry to get out after COVID,” West Columbia Chamber of Commerce Executive Director LaBonne Casey said. “We want this to be a full weekend for families. We want to be very family friendly. It’s just a really great time and energy to come together.”
The popularity of the festival proves West Columbia can do things on a big scale.
“It shows that in this small town we still do a lot of things,” resident Kristi Susan said. “There’s a lot of people here from other communities as well, so it’s really good for us.”
Saturday’s big events included breakfast with Santa, a holiday bistro provided by the Ladies of the Lighthouse Church and St. John’s Masonic Lodge, a 5K run, a street full of food trucks and a light parade through downtown. Live music from the Zack Walther Band, led by the West Columbia native, at the 1836 Pocket Park capped the night.
More shopping and holiday performances followed Sunday.
“It’s our first time to do this event, and it’s already been pretty good so far, so it also makes us want to go do more festivals,” Harper Mercantile owner Amanda Cloudt said. “There’s stuff all kind of sprinkled throughout town, which is pretty cool. West Columbia knows how to do a festival. They know how to bring the community together for sure.”
Harper Mercantile was among the local boutiques and small businesses selling their wares during the festival. The holiday market included vendors with baked goods, glass art, permanent jewelry and other items, and the adjoining Santa’s Workshop offered parents the chance to let their kids sit and do crafts while they shopped.
“It’s good that they have all these events, especially for us boutique owners, it’s a good way for advertisement,” Brazos Home Crafts owner Brenda Jasper said. “It’s also a good way to get families out and spending time with each other.”
Of course, West Columbia took the time to highlight its history, another big reason people come to the city that served as the first capital of Texas after it gained independence.
“This is another opportunity to showcase West Columbia and all the amazing things we have,” Casey said. “We have so much history here — 30 historical markers — and a lot of folks are not aware that we can be a regional destination.”
The festival is part of West Columbia’s mission to become a day-trip town, showcasing its shops and food for anyone who stops by and encouraging them to come around again.
“Even though West Columbia is growing and we have those aches and pains like traffic congestion, we’re pulling together as a community and really moving forward, trying to develop a really remarkable vision for our town,” Casey said. “We want to be a really great small town to live in. Because even though we might grow we want to keep those values.”
