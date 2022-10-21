CLUTE — Children who never contracted the coronavirus still are affected by a form of long COVID, this form is affecting their reading skills, local educators said.
Brazosport ISD is providing what it hopes is an effective treatment by reviving its Family Literacy Nights.
“The key point behind this event is that research states children that aren’t reading at grade level by the end of third grade are more likely to drop out of high school,” said Brandye Roland, librarian at Roberts Elementary in Lake Jackson. “Also, the gaps are hitting our young kids after COVID.”
Last presented three years ago, then shelved because of restrictions from the pandemic, the single-night approach of previous years has been expanded to three nights across three locations. Each will feature similar activities to encourage children and their families to engage in regular reading, said Rita Angel-Cundieff, Brazosport ISD’s assistant superintendent of Elementary Academics.
“Literacy Night will include make-and-take activities, storytime, snacks, prizes, and if that’s not enough, the famous BookBus is back and ready for you to take a tour,” she said.
The Read 20 Book Bus returned to action in June, putting books in young readers’ hands during the summer break. Funded by the district’s 2019 bond program, it provides materials of a wide range of reading levels that can be checked out and returned to the bus or the student’s school library.
Children are not the sole focus of literacy nights, hence “family” being in the name. Getting adults excited is just as important, Roland said.
“Getting parents to come up and see some of the ways literacy is being taught in our schools and by watching how each station that is set up during these literacy nights are conducted,” is a vital component of the events, she said. Then that would help give parents ideas on how to improve literacy at home.”
Parents and children are invited to any of the three events regardless of their home school, including those who aren’t quite old enough to attend public schools.
“We really want families to get back into our schools and enjoy literacy,” Cundieff said.
Family Literacy Nights will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at Roberts Elementary, 100 S. Cedar St. in Lake Jackson; Tuesday at Clute Event Center, 100 Parkview Drive; and Thursday at Velasco Elementary School, 401 N. Gulf Blvd. in Freeport.
