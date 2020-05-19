Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon: 10 a.m. via Zoom. Enjoy fellowship and sharing prayers. Email dlw101556@gmail.com if you want to join. Call 979-308-6125.
Wednesday
Angleton Chamber Virtual Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. UTMB Health’s Beth Reimschissel, administrator and associate chief nursing officer, and Stephenie Pharr, ambulatory director of operations, will be guests. Virtual caterer Brew-n-Bake. $20 per person. Chat sponsorships available. Call Nina at 979-849-6443, email nina@angletonchamber.org or visit www.angletonchamber.org.
Brazoria County Coalition and Tobacco Prevention Task Force meeting: 11 a.m. to noon via www.uberconference.com/danniellemeyer Public welcome. Call 832-280-6310.
Thursday
Historically Underutilized Business Certification: 2 p.m. via Zoom. $10. For businesses run by women, minority and/or service-disabled veteran. Hosted by Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. RSVP to Gina Adams for registration link. Call 979-417-3269 or email gaguirre@bchispanicchamber.com.
