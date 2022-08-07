FREEPORT — Two people are dead after two boats collided late Saturday, throwing five people into the water.
SPCA co-director Julie Baron and her husband, Ned, were killed in the collision at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway between Mile Markers 382 and 384.
Their boat and another carrying four men crashed, with a lack of lighting possibly being the cause, Coast Guard Petty Officer First Class Corinne Zilnicki said.
"We know that the 22-foot boat with four people on board was going northbound, and they had their lights on. The other boat with the two deceased were going southbound, reportedly with their lights off," she said. "That would present a major hazard when boating at night."
Three men from the 22-foot boat were thrown into the water upon impact, receiving a concussion and some scrapes, she said.
Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating the reason for the crash, Zilnicki said.
After being thrown from the 22-foot boat, two men climbed aboard to search for other family members still in the water before a Coast Guard rescue boat arrived, a Coast Guard news release states.
The Gulf Coast Rescue Squad personnel found one of the men thrown into the water at about midnight, and everyone was taken to Surfside Marina in Freeport, where EMS was waiting.
That was the same time SPCA Board President Beate Damm received the news about the Barons, she said.
"I talked to the Coast Guard after it happened last night," Damm said. "There have not been many details yet. We know that Julie and her husband are confirmed dead, and it was a boating accident. I got the call at midnight from a friend, and we all went to their house and got more details over the night."
After Damm was notified, she called Shelter Director Nicole Hardesty.
"Our entire organization in the rescue community lost a hero, and we're all devastated," Hardesty said. "I found out in the middle of the night; Beate called me to let me know. All of us at the SPCA will work the rest of our days to make sure she's proud of us and our work for the animals."
This is going to leave a huge gap in the community, Damm said.
"Although this case did not end the way we wanted, with all boaters safe and unharmed, we are thankful that teamwork with our commercial and agency partners enabled us to assist the survivors quickly," Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jeremy Borja, command duty officer, Sector Houston-Galveston, said in the news release. "We offer our heartfelt sympathies to the family of the two boaters who didn't make it and wish them swift healing in the wake of this tragedy."
The identities of the other people involved were not released by the Coast Guard. A message left Sunday afternoon with Texas Parks and Wildlife for information was not returned.
