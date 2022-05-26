Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Sea Center Texas Fishing Orientation: 9 to 11 a.m. at Sea Center, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. For ages 16 and older. All fishing supplies provided. Email seacenter@tpwd.texas.gov.
Marines Of The Texian Republic: 6 p.m. at the Brazoria Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Local researcher Andrew Hall will discuss the history and legacy of the little-known Marine Corps of the Republic of Texas. Free. Call Jennifer Caulkins at 979-864-1208.
Lake Jackson Tea & Talk Book Club: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St. Limited space. Call 979-415-2590.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Janet Mallar at 713-303-3323 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
St. Thomas Food Pantry: 8 to 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Food Pantry, 415 S. Erskine St., Angleton. Drive-thru event. Free and open to the public. Variety of perishable and non-perishable items. Call 979-248-8535.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Blood Drive: 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Precinct 1 office, 1432 Highland Park, Clute. Contact Sonja Draper 979-265-3953 or sonjad@brazoria-county.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Oil Painting Class: 9 a.m. to noon at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $65 monthly for members, $75 non-members. Introduction to color theory, elements of landscape. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Teen Studio Time Show: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through June at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring art in numerous mediums by Teen Studio Time artists. Free. Call 979-265-7661.
Friday
Spring Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center Plaza, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. This week: AM/FM The ’70s Rock Experience. Live music, dancing and food trucks. Bring own refreshments. Call 979-415-2600.
Concert in the Park Series: 7 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Bring lawn chair. Featuring: Bama Breeze. Music, food and more. Call 979-848-5600.
Nerf Nights: 6 to 8 p.m. at Newman Park, 1200 Newman St., Alvin. Bring chairs and Nerf guns. Call 281-388-4299.
Blood Drive: 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Dominos Pizza, 305 N. Gulf Blvd. Contact Olivia Kloss at 979-665-9830 or mac6813@macpizza.net, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
Saturday
Shakespeare and Voice Workshop with John Feltch: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Center for the Arts & Sciences 400 College Drive, Clute. $20 adults, $15 for students age 16 through college. Call 979-265-7661.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Hosted by Brazosport Center Stages, Contact Callie Ayers at 979-997-2983 or cayers@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Paddling Event: 9 a.m. to noon. Bring own boat or borrow one of ours. Great for families and first-time paddlers. Location TBA. Call 979-864-1152 or email mikem@brazoria-county.net.
Gypsy Caravan: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Outdoor farmer and artisan market with variety of vendors, food trucks and products. Call 979-297-8001.
Fight Like A Girl Self Defense Class: 2 p.m. at School of Jiu Jitsu-Brazilian Top Team Lake Jackson, 425 This Way St., Lake Jackson. Call 210-769-6225.
Intuitive Herbalism: Noon to 2 p.m. at Mad’s Place, 418 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Using intuition when working with herbs. Call Miranda at 979-266-9754
Sunday
An Evening with Master Actor John Feltch: 7 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way. Free, but space is limited. RSVP at www.ljhistory.org or call 979-297-1570.
