Today
Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon: 10 a.m. via Zoom. Fellowship and sharing prayers. Email dlw101556@gmail.com for link to join. Call 979-308-6125.
Green Garden Series: 6 p.m. via Facebook live.Brazoria County Extension Horticulture Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff will discuss water conservation through gardening. Free. Hosted by Angleton Parks and Recreation. Go to www.facebook.com/brazoriacountyextension; register at secure.rec1.com/TX/angleton-tx/catalog, then choose Adult Program tab.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today, 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Dow Texas Operations, 2301 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Contact Dana at 979-238-3435 or DLLively@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Prayer hotline: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Open to the community. Hosted by True To Life Ministries. Call 979-314-2909.
Wednesday
Virtual Luncheon Series: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Medical professionals Amir Bashiri, Barbara De Oliveria and Suchmor Thomas will be guests. Virtual caterer Gina Renee’s. $20 per person; $10 back in gift card. Chat sponsorships available. Presented by Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce. Contact Michele at 979-849-6443 or michele@angletonchamber.org, or visit www.angletonchamber.org.
Pediatrician Time: Noon to 1 p.m. via Facebook Live. Topic: Summer Fun and Safety. Speakers are Dr. Shari Jackson and Demeatraus Minter. Hosted by Community Health Network. Call 281-824-1480.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Brazoria Library. Call 979-798-2372.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Alvin Library. Call 281-388-4300.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-864-1519.
Live Story Time: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley at 979-297-8002 or adejesus@centennialrec.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Thursday
Garden Lecture Series: 7 p.m. via Facebook Live. Free. Topic is Deadly Darlings: Poison Ivy and Friends. Hosted by Brazoria County AgriLife Extension and Keep Pearland Beautiful. Join the event at www.facebook.com/brazoriacountyextension. Call 281-489-2795 or visit www.mykpb.org
Adult Flashlight Egg Scramble: 8 p.m. at MacLean Adult Softball Fields, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Over 10,000 eggs including some with prizes. 18 and up. Call 979-297-4533 or visit www.lakejackson-tx.gov.
Live Toddler Story Time: 10:30 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Alvin Library. Call 281-388-4300.
Blood Drive: 1 to 5:30 p.m. at Alvin Library, 105 S. Gordon St., Alvin. Contact Jennifer at 281-388-4300 or jennifer@bcls.lib.tx.us, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Friday
Drive-In Movie Night: 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Brazosport High School, 1800 W. Second St., Freeport. Bring own snacks and drinks; must stay in vehicle. Free; open to the public. Hosted by City of Freeport. Call 979-233-3526.
