LAKE JACKSON — The arguments over allowing farm animals in the city are breeding like rabbits.
A request to create an ordinance for keeping rabbits within city limits was met with resistance by Mayor Gerald Roznovsky while other council members seemed open to the idea during Tuesday’s Lake Jackson City Council meeting.
Resident Casey Kilsby pleaded the case for her children, who are FFA club members wanting to participate in the club’s rabbit breeding project.
“We recently learned the hard way that Lake Jackson does not allow for rabbits in the city limits,” Kilsby said. “So addressing this with our FFA leaders and just other people in similar situations, they encouraged us to bring this to the city because this is not something currently Brazoswood offers a solution for.”
The school doesn’t have a place for FFA participants who want to raise animals to house them. It is up to the students to find accommodations outside of the city limits for projects like these, Kilsby said.
“You’ve got a whole bunch of kids that don’t even have access to this club,” she said. “They’re unable to join. It makes it kind of an exclusive club that they shouldn’t be, that it should be available for all students to reap the benefits, the scholarships, the work ethic, everything that goes along with the membership and FFA.”
Roznovsky reiterated that rules are rules and the prohibition against agriculture in city limits has been in place for about 40 years.
“There’s also misunderstanding or misrepresentation, I think, that’s one of the concerns or issues is that FFA is not a requirement of the ISD. It’s just a social group,” Roznovsky said. “There are different projects in FFA other than housing or raising an animal. … Us not allowing rabbits in the city of Lake Jackson doesn’t restrict the student from being a member of FFA or even participating in doing a project.”
If a student wants to do a project but doesn’t have the means to keep the animal, then the school district is supposed to help find an avenue for that animal, he said.
Kilsby agreed the district should provide support, but was advised to ask the city for a new ordinance because there were no provisions available by Brazosport ISD, she said.
Roznovsky’s response was if something is important to do, people can find a way to make it happen within the requirements set up in the community, he said.
Kilsby was not against setting restrictions on breeding limits or asking neighbors to sign off on the projects, but Roznovsky stood firm. Other council members were more open to a compromise.
“Kilsby, you’re speaking my language,” Councilwoman Rhonda Seth said. “And I don’t want rabbits or chickens in my backyard. I have no dog in this fight other than I see the merits of the projects that these kids do. I agree. I think that there, again, is a common-sense way for us to operate these rules to both satisfy and keep our citizens happy are neighbors happy.”
Councilman Vinay Singhania agreed it is the duty of the student to find accommodations if they want to raise animals, something he experienced with his now-grown son, he said.
Audrey Kilsby, 13, spoke alongside her mother in advocating for her desire to raise animals.
“We do selective breed, too. We rarely keep them,” Audrey said. “If there’s one that’s like beautiful that will do well in shows, for sure, we will keep it, but other than that, they are sold and all the money that is made goes back toward the animals, — to go to their food, it goes to show costs, it’s not pocketed whatsoever.”
Casey Kilsby argued without district or the city support, FFA kids are not able to fully participate in the program.
“It is limiting a student I think to be able to participate because of what their parents are able to provide,” she said. “Like you said dropping people off at sports, a lot of kids don’t play sports that way. But BISD does provide a practice field for them to play on, right? I mean, FFA students don’t get that; they don’t get a barn. They don’t get any kind of on-campus facility, and it is a club, but look at the athletic participation compared to FFA participation and there is a big difference.”
Roznovsky said the district assured the city avenues would be made, but Casey Kilsby said that hasn’t happened.
“That’s a big issue. It’s not a city issue,” Roznovsky said.
Councilman Chase Blanchard supports the Kilsbys 100 percent, he said. He believes there needs to be a compromise and limits would have to be put in place, he said.
Blanchard made a motion to adapt the ordinance to allow rabbits with some stipulations, and Seth seconded the motion. All agreed except Roznovsky.
Council will discuss the motion further at the next council meeting.
