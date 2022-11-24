Shady’s Porch Pub plans rebuilding fundraisers
Regulars of Shady’s Porch Pub celebrated when new ownership revived their favorite spot in August. After a fire last week seriously damaged the Angleton restaurant and hangout, they’re stepping up to make sure it doesn’t go away again.
A series of fundraising events to help owners Lindsey Loggins and Johnny Williams rebuild Shady’s will start Dec. 17 with a combination swap meet, bake sale and meal sale at the restaurant, 401 E. Mulberry St. All proceeds will go toward rebuilding Shady’s Loggins said.
“We usually do the swap meets at Shady’s, so we decided that it would be best if we still did it there, because it’s in the parking lot,” she said.
A fish fry is being planned for Jan. 21. Two more events are tentatively scheduled for February, with a pool tournament one of the options being weighed.
Roberson hits turkey goal
Two days after a Facts story Nov. 17 told of Jude Roberson’s need for 50 turkeys to distribute to struggling families, the community answered her call. By Monday, she had nearly doubled her goal, receiving 98 turkeys from the community.
“That Thursday, there were cars coming in and out all day and on Friday, and even when it rained on Saturday,” Roberson said. By the end of Friday, she beat her goal with 56.
The operator of the renamed Grace and Mercy Food Pantry has given out turkeys for the past 14 years since she opened her pantry’s predecessor, Hope for Tomorrow in Clute. She hadn’t had a problem collecting turkey donations in the past, and the community didn’t let her down this time either, she said.
“We were just going to do what we have to do to get these turkeys out, so I had more help than I really imagined,” Roberson said.
Freeport picks grant project
Faced with the need to choose a project suitable for the $1.8 million in grants it’s due to receive through the General Land Office, Freeport officials have decided to put the money toward the city’s water system.
“Right now what we’re looking at is a rehabilitation of our Avenue F pump station and groundwater storage tank. That will probably use up most of the grant funds,” City Manager Tim Kelty said.
The decision followed a meeting between the city, GrantWorks and Freese and Nichols, the companies hired to handle the proposal, regulation, engineering and design for the grant project.
It’s estimated the project would take about $1.5 million of the grant.
“This is a project that Freese and Nichols identified about a year and a half ago as something that was going to be needed, and I wasn’t certain where we were going to be able to come up with a million and a half dollars to make it happen,” Kelty said.
The grant will allow the city to avoid raising utility rates to pay for the work, he said.
Any grant money remaining after the water system project will go toward sewer system improvements, Kelty said.
