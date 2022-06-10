BRAZORIA — The No-Name Festival is back for its 38th year, and it’s ready to fill Brazoria with the delicious smells of barbecue.
The Brazoria Chamber of Commerce is making the BBQ Cook-Off the centerpiece of the No-Name Festival after not having the event the last two years due to COVID.
The two-day event kicks off with a washers tournament at 7 p.m. today. Entry is $25 and is open to those 16 and older.
People can sign up for the tournament at the cook-off, which will be happening concurrently with the “Friday Night Feast.” It also will include fajitas, chicken, ribs and brisket categories.
Entry into the cook-off is $100 with trophies for first, second and third place, and, as the Brazoria Chamber of Commerce says, “Bragging Rights.”
There’s also a Kids Que with a $10 entry fee that will be at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“It’s for pork chops, and they are provided,” Brazoria Chamber Executive Director Ashley Lancaster said. “The kids get to cook and turn them in and we have prizes for them.”
There will be a craft show and food trucks from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, allowing people to sample the wares of local vendors.
A cornhole tournament will start at noon with a $40 entry fee for doubles. Signup begins at 11 a.m. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top two teams.
“This time we’re not doing the big kids’ stuff like we normally do. With COVID holding us back for two years, this year is not as big as it usually is,” Lancaster said. “We’re just trying to get it back up and start it again.”
While this year’s festival will not feature the typical rides and live entertainment of years past, there is one attraction which will not be duplicated in the future.
“When the cook-off first started at the American Legion Hall there in Brazoria, they did a time capsule and they buried it,” Lancaster said. “When the highway came in and expanded, we had to move it, so we moved it to our new facility at the Heritage Foundation. We’re going to dig it up and see what’s inside it on Saturday before we do awards.”
The time capsule reveal will take place at 5 p.m. It’s a sign of the passing of generations in Brazoria.
“Donnie Cook is with KinFolk Cookers and his dad has been cooking in the cook-off since it began.” Lancaster said. “When they did the time capsule, they put something in there.
“He’s no longer with us — he died of cancer — but his son is still cooking in it. His son has never stopped and has continued the tradition, so I’m excited, when we dig up the capsule, for them to see what is in there.”
She says many local cooks who have passed left mementoes in the capsule to be discovered this year.
The awards will also take time to honor the late Pastor Floyd Scott, who christened the No-Name with its nondescript moniker.
“He passed away during COVID. He was actually one of the first board members for the Brazoria Chamber when they first incorporated and began,” Lancaster said. “They had a big committee meeting and they were trying to figure out the name. They said, ‘We have to come up with a name,’ and he said, ‘What about No-Name?’”
The festival will take place at the Brazoria Civic Center grounds, 202 W. Smith St.
