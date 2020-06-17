ALVIN
Camp Mohawk is open and ready to give a peaceful and relaxing escape from the craziness of the real world, as it is doing for kid campers this week.
Alvin’s Camp Mohawk County Park struggled with flooding from Hurricane Harvey and reconstructing the grounds, Ranger Supervisor Jay Jimenez said.
“We just needed to close down because some of the dorms were 8 feet below water,” Jimenez said.
Jimenez has seen community support grow since the pandemic started, since residents became tired of the indoors.
“We haven’t shut down since COVID began,” Jimenez said. “Our newest guests have found us from COVID and they fell in love with us. We have had bike riders and dog walkers through our trails. It’s nice to be in nature and it’s calming.”
With health and safety guidelines recommendations, Ranger Mike Mullenweg and others attempt to keep everyone extra safe during the park’s Kids Nature Camp.
“Everyone gets temperature checks in the morning and the bathrooms are sanitized,” Ranger Mike Mullenweg said. “We sanitize about every hour. We also try to social distance the best we can.”
Usually, the camp would accommodate 20 to 30 kids but based on circumstances, 12 attendees was the target, Mullenweg said.
Tank, a more than 100-pound Sulcata tortoise, greeted the pint-size campers Tuesday morning.
Tank’s owner, Lead Ranger Mary Short, wanted to give her campers a special show-and-tell.
“I thought it would be sweet for the kids to touch him and see him,” Short said. “I figured the kids would enjoy him.”
Short got Tank from a family friend who could no longer take care of her. In the year and a half of owning Tank, Short earned a new best friend.
“If you scratch his shell or neck, he will melt like butter,” Short said. “They are very curious. I can’t do anything in my yard without Tank being around.”
Native to the African deserts, the Sulcata tortoise eats kale, green cabbage and other leafy greens, Short said.
Camper Daniella Rayo was thrilled to see the exotic animal, despite the tortoise chasing after her pink shoes.
“I was upset because it was trying to eat my shoes,” Rayo said.
Abigail Janecek giggled watching Tank pursuing her friend’s footwear.
“I liked that it was chasing us and tried to eat our shoes,” Janecek said.
Tank likely thought the shoes were fruit based on the bright colors, Short said.
The campers also go fishing, make buffalo hides, watch birds, take nature walks and do other activities, Short said.
Seeing the joy of the children at camp reminds Short why she cherishes what she does.
“I love my job,” Short said. “I grew up right here. To be able to work out here is a blessing.”
The 550-acre park is open to anyone from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
The supervisor hopes more residents will come and enjoy the beautiful aspects of nature the park provides.
“We are always open for them to escape from the city or stuck at home,” Jimenez said. “Find that relaxation that we try to provide. Hopefully, we just provide a little distraction.”
