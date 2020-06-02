LAKE JACKSON — City Manager Bill Yenne is retiring after more than 40 years with the city, he announced Monday evening.
He intends for Assistant City Manager Modesto Mundo to assume the city manager position when he steps aside, which will be official Aug. 31, Yenne said. Mundo has worked with the city for 25 years.
Yenne made his announcement at the conclusion of a City Council meeting Monday in front of tearful, masked council members and staff.
“Thank you for an amazing 40 years,” Mayor Bob Sipple said. “The love that you’ve shown the city, the love that all your employees have for you … is indicative of the quality of leadership you provide.”
Council will “take this up” under closed session during its meeting June 15, Sipple said.
Yenne began his Lake Jackson career as the assistant to then city manager A.A. “Mac” MacLean in January 1980.
“The greatest thing I learned from him was the love he had for this city,” Yenne said. “I too fell in love with this incredible city.”
Yenne became the city manager upon MacLean’s retirement in 1991.
“Mr. MacLean warned me that time goes by quickly. He was so right,” he said. “In the blink of an eye, 40 years has passed and I find myself again excited and anxious about a new direction in my life. Mr. Mac also told me that I would know when the time is right to leave.”
It goes without saying what Yenne has meant to the citizens, staff and residents of Lake Jackson, Sipple said.
“I hope in some small way, I have helped to make this city a better place,” Yenne said.
The greatest reason Yenne loves Lake Jackson is because it is where he met the love of his life, District Attorney Jeri Yenne, built a home together with her and had two “amazing and beautiful children.”
“I will walk out of city hall that day, knowing that I leave this city that I love in the hands of an outstanding city council and the capable hands of a remarkable city staff,” Yenne said.
