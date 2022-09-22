DANBURY — The third time was a charm for the Danbury City Council as they finally adopted their 2022-23 budget; however, the approval did not come without concern.
Council did not agree on the tax rate or budget during its Sept. 15 meeting as planned, prompting a special meeting to be called for Monday. The delayed decision to adopt the no-new-revenue rate resulted in last-minute budget changes.
Residents took notice that items in the budget continued to change between meeting dates, including the planned property tax rate.
“The most confusion was if they kept amending and changing and adopting last year’s budget and then they were bringing new numbers to the budget that was going to be adopted,” resident Rhonda Holcomb said.
A tax rate hearing took place 30 minutes before Sept. 15’s regular council meeting, but no budget hearing was on the agenda, multiple residents said. They never received information that there would be a budget hearing and only noticed the tax levy hearing, residents said.
“It was very confusing because we never had the right numbers and they kept changing them,” Holcomb said.
Council disagreed on adopting the proposed rate at 61.23 per $100 taxable value and the no-new revenue rate of 58.43, which with new properties would add 2.63 percent in revenue from last year, Mayor Sue Powell said.
The tax rate includes 20.32 cent per $100 of appraised tax property value needed to pay toward a loan received in 2003 to make sewer system improvements. The remainder covers maintenance and operations.
This will be the final year the city has to make payments on that debt, which should be paid off in February, Councilman Keith Woods said.
The contingency line was left empty after the budget workshop council held on Aug. 23. On the Sept. 15 budget, the column was set for $78,961.19 but was changed to $37,148.19 on Monday’s budget.
The city had not yet calculated the contingency budget and data so the line was left empty on the budget, Powell said.
The column change was based on what the final property tax rate.
Initially, Woods disagreed with the proposed tax rate of 61.23 per $100 taxable value and convinced his fellow council members to create Monday’s meeting to finalize it.
“They had to redo the budget a bit, lowering that tax increase and then do the budget, but it’s the thing to do and just the right thing to do at this time,” Woods said.
According to the Sept. 15 meeting agenda, the budget will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year’s budget by 7.56 percent.
Last year’s budget proposed and no-new revenue tax rates matched one another at 65.90 per $100 taxable value.
New property added to the tax roll is estimated to raise revenues to $8,827.62.
Although finalized and set, the Fiscal Year Budget 2022-2023 information is not on the Danbury City Hall website and physical copies were only available at the meeting.
“We can keep the city moving forward, but it’s not a race car thing, we’ll get there as we get it,” Woods said.
