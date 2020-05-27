BRAZORIA
Ethan Watson didn’t just lose his senior year. He lost the end of his junior year, too.
The Brazoswood High School student was on track to graduate a year early from Brazoswood High School.
“I would rather be in school,” he said.
Watson began taking dual-credit courses the summer before his freshman year, when his sister, a junior at the time, was doing the same, he said. He started by taking the Texas Success Initiative Assessment, which determines the appropriate level of college course work for an incoming student in math, reading and writing.
“They said if I could pass the TSI, that I could go and take some classes,” he said. “I did just start out with Learning Frameworks … but whenever I got to ninth grade, I took a few other ones.”
When it came time to check in with his high school counselor to see what requirements he had left to meet in order to graduate, it turned out he needed just one class, he said.
“Figured, ‘Why not? Might as well get it done early,’” Watson said.
It seemed like a good idea at the time.
Now, it’s kind of a bummer, said his mom, Kelli Wright.
“I’m a little disappointed only because I know all the events he’s missing out on,” she said.
Already, Wright wasn’t a huge fan of students graduating early because there’s a difference between the ages of 16, 17 and 18, she said. They can gain so much from just being in school and in different learning environments during those years, she said.
“He convinced me to allow him to graduate early because he has a ton of college credits so we were OK with it, but coupled with everything that happened we feel like he’s really missed out,” Wright said.
Some of what he’s missed out on is a better educational experience.
The transition to online learning this spring was challenging, particularly with certain classes, Watson said.
“My eco class was probably one of the easiest ones because we already did most of our work online,” he said. “But my pre-calc class, we did everything in the classroom, and then my physics class — we never even opened our Chromebooks.”
Not only has Watson missed out educationally, he’s missed out on a lot of extracurricular opportunities, Wright said. One of those is his last national competition as a member of the Texas Junior Rifle Team, Watson said. Another is his last FFA show season.
“I show cattle,” he said. “Went to Houston, got in line and everything, and then they just shut it down and we had to leave. And then in Austin they shut it down a few days later.”
Last year, Watson was able to show in Houston, Austin, Fort Worth and San Antonio, Wright said. For his senior year, they bought an expensive heifer, and Watson only got to show it one time, she said.
Missing out on those events means lost scholarship opportunities and chances to make memories, Wright said.
“I just know how fun those events are and how special they are,” she said. “But he’s absolutely making the best of it and I feel like he has a really good attitude about it.”
One way Watson and his family made the best of the situation was by having a small prom at their home in Brazoria in lieu of the traditional high school event.
Watson invited a couple of friends and his girlfriend, they hung out and had a good time, he said. A photographer came to take pictures and they played “actually good songs,” he said.
He’s looking forward to graduation and his graduation party, which has been rescheduled for early June since Brazoswood moved up its ceremony date to Saturday — Watson’s original party date, he said. However, with the limitations placed on graduation, it sounds like it will be “a big fiasco,” he said.
The limit in place of four family members per graduate is especially sad because Watson is not able to have both grandpas and his grandma attend along with his parents and sister, he said.
“I can only take my grandma now, so they’re a little hurt over that,” he said.
The pandemic really just destroyed everyone’s senior year, Watson said.
“Right now, I feel like this is one of the worst senior years that could happen,” he said.
Watson plans to head to Texas A&M-Kingsville to major in mechanical engineering, but has already received a letter stating the campus could be closed, which would be devastating, he said.
He said he “slightly” regrets having decided to graduate early, given all that’s happened, but whether the Kingsville campus is open will determine whether he really regrets his decision, he said.
