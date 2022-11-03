ANGLETON — The final chapter has been written for the 2022 Brazoria County Fair, but an addendum is still being scratched out as add-ons come in for auction animals, helping children and teens in 4-H and FFA.
Through the Junior Livestock Auction, Student Art Auction, the Commercial Heifer Auction and the Freezer Sale that took place during the Brazoria County Fair, participants have brought in over $921,000. Fair Manager Ernest Lawson said that final numbers should exceed last year’s total of $952,000 when all is said and done Friday afternoon.
“We will surpass that,” Lawson said. “Usually our add-ons run somewhere around $80,000.”
The add-ons are a way for local community members and businesses to show extra support for the fair participants beyond the auction.
“Let’s say that maybe you, a business owner or an individual, weren’t able to make it out to the auction — or even if they were at the auction and they go to church with an individual or student or they’re familiar with that student and know they’ve done a good job, maybe they’ve been going through some hardships — whatever it might be and they want to add on, they can add any amount that they want to to any lot that was sold,” Lawson said.
When Lawson says any lot, he doesn’t just mean the critters that were up for bid, but also the artwork, freezer sales, ag mechanic lots — literally any item that was up for grabs.
“You’ve got a lot of buyers groups who want to distribute $100 to every exhibitor that parents donated some money. That’s one way it gets distributed,” Lawson said. “You’ve got businesses that want to add-on that maybe couldn’t buy every one of their employee’s kids’ animals so they turn around and do add-ons across the board for every employee that had a kid in the auction.”
Lawson stresses the add-ons are “100 percent tax-deductible.”
The top seller ended up not being the grand champion steer when the dust settled and the final totals came in for the Junior Livestock Auction, but a steer shown by Angleton High student Luke Leija. The Midway 4-H member animal went for $20,000, which Leija said a neighbor of his family purchased.
“He’s actually next door to our property and it’s a small business where we get material from,” Leija said. “I guess my dad put in a good word with them and there were a lot of people out there that added on to the price.”
Leija is a 17-year-old in his senior year of high school. While in the past he would often reinvest his earnings into an animal for the next year’s fair, this time the money will be going toward paying for college. That said, he does hope to get a baseball scholarship — he plays the corner positions and is a relief pitcher for the Wildcat baseball team.
Leija will be showing in two more major livestock shows, but this was his last Brazoria fair.
Add-ons will continue through 4 p.m. Friday for anyone who wants to get in on the action. To participate, go to the front page of the fair website at brazoriacountyfair.com and click on the bright yellow button for the auction add-on form.
“They fill it out — company name, first name, last name, email address. They choose which auction they want to add-on to and what the exhibitor’s name was, lot number and so forth and how much they want to add-on and check out at the end,” Lawson said. “It’s just a way for these kids to get additional money other than what they sold their animal for.”
