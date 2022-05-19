ANGLETON
The morning was solemn and quiet as members of several law enforcement agencies gathered at the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office to remember those who died in the line of duty.
Since 1909, Brazoria County has lost 14 officers, including members of the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, Pearland Police Department, Brookside Village Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety.
“This is the one day a year we honor our law enforcement officers that paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Sheriff Bo Stallman said during Wednesday’s ceremony. “Unfortunately, we only have this one day and we should remember them more often. It’s an honor to honor the families. It’s a good opportunity to remember these officers.”
The sheriff’s office times its annual ceremony to coincide with Peace Officer Memorial Day. This year’s event, which took place around the department’s Law Enforcement Memorial Wall was pushed back because it fell on a Sunday.
“For all law enforcement officers, we realize the potential risk that we put ourselves in, but we don’t think about it often,” Stallman said. “This reminds us of those dangers that we’re put in daily. This also is for the families who pay a price as well.”
Last year, 618 officers died across the nation, including 110 in Texas, Brazoria County Chief Deputy Varon Snelgrove said.
“Already this year we have lost 107 officers across the country, with one of those being just yesterday. Twenty-four of those lost this year were from Texas and eight of those were from Southeast Texas,” Snelgrove said. “Today we come together to not only mourn the loss of these heroic individuals but honor them for giving their lives while serving the community.”
The memorial service included a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps,” a message from Chairman John Dewey from the 100 Club of Brazoria County, and a proclamation from County Judge Matt Sebesta.
“It’s not only to hold them in our memories but to reinforce to our current officers that they do have support from the community,” Sebesta said. “We have some in our society that have no respect for law enforcement, but I’m glad that’s a minimal attitude in Brazoria County and that we support law enforcement.”
Also in attendance was the family of one of the officers who died in 1990, Deputy Pat E. Roberts Jr.
“We’re here to honor these fallen officers. My son was one of them,” Pat Roberts Sr. said. “He died in 1990. I’ve only missed one year because I was in Washington, D.C., for the memorial. His name is on the wall in Washington and Austin. These people here take care of me and it’s like a family. I support them because they support me. There is still a hurt there and you never get over it. For as long as I can walk, I’ll be here.”
The family’s presence makes an impression on him, Sebesta said.
“What strikes me is that I’ve been to this for the past 16 years, and always on the front row is Mr. and Mrs. Roberts and their daughter, who are here for their son and brother, Pat, who I knew growing up,” Sebesta said. “It always resonates even more deeply when you know someone who is on that wall of names.”
The Lynns have not lost a family member, but believe it is important to recognize those who serve, they said.
“We have friends that are in law enforcement and a son-in-law that’s in law enforcement and we always try to back them,” said Dale Lynn of Rosharon. “If I can make it, I’m here every year for at least the last three or four years. They need thanks. Somebody needs to stand up and say ‘thank you.’ Because if you have a family member in law enforcement, you know what they go through”
The event allows officers to take a step back and honor those who did pay the price, Stallman said.
“Doing this job, you know getting into it what could ultimately be, but you’re so focused on keeping the community safe,” Stallman said.
Another service for fallen and injured officers will be at 9 a.m. today at the Clute Police Department, 104 E. Main St.
