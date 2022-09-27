FREEPORT — A Freeport man is receiving treatment for burns he received after setting his truck on fire while parked beside a set of gas pumps, police say.
The 38-year-old filled the cabin of his 2008 Toyota Tacoma pickup with gasoline from a pump at the Buc-ee’s at Brazosport and Gulf boulevards and set it on fire just after midnight Monday, witnesses told Freeport police investigators. The man’s name is being withheld under Facts policy because he has not been charged.
Attempts to confront the man and the flames resulted in a bystander and officer being assaulted, Freeport Police Sgt. Corey Brinkman said, and the suspect being hit twice by police Tasers.
“They Tased him. He resists arrest, so he was Tased again and taken into custody,” Brinkman said.
Video shared online of the incident shows the suspect collapsing after the Taser connected with him and officers dragging him clear of the flames by his legs.
Clute EMS treated the man for burns. He went by LifeFlight helicopter to a Houston hospital, where he continued to receive treatment Monday afternoon. Neither the bystander nor officer required medical care, Brinkman said.
Investigators do not have a motive for the man’s actions and charges are pending, Brinkman said. The man gave police a Freeport address but had a Wisconsin driver’s license, he said.
The suspect also has a pair of pending charges out of Oyster Creek for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His trial on those charges had been scheduled to start Sept. 19, but it was reset for Nov. 21. No information about the charges nor reason for the reschedule were available late Monday.
Safety mechanisms within gas pumps in the case of similar events prevented the fire from becoming worse, Freeport Fire Chief Chris Motley said.
“All your fuel is below ground and on fuel pumps,” he said. “It has to pump from that controller to there to open up, so it’s controlled that way. If there was any fuel in the line, it’s minimal.”
Pumps also sheer off at the concrete line to keep fuel from coming up, as well as electronic and personnel safeguards.
Given the time the pump was running, police estimate the man put in at least two gallons before setting it alight, Brinkman said.
“At this point, a civilian comes up with a fire extinguisher and tries to somewhat extinguish the fire,” Brinkman said. “The suspect actually takes the fire extinguisher away from the citizen and strikes the citizen.”
It is believed by law enforcement the man threw the extinguisher into the cab or bed of the truck so it would be unreachable, then tried to light a rag on fire in order to spread the flames.
When police responded to the fire, they saw the man watching the truck be further engulfed, Brinkman said.
“Officers noticed that there was an individual standing near the flames and were directing him to get back and he was constantly ignoring the verbal commands to get back from the fire,” he said.
Officers went up to the man to remove him from the vicinity, and he struck one of the officers in the face, Brinkman said.
The gas pumps at the Buc-ee’s were closed off by police tape Monday afternoon while workers addressed damage caused by the fire.
