The meaning of the word nativity is birth, and the birth of the Living Nativity put on by St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church happened long enough ago that it could collect Social Security.
The event will be the 66th time that the church has put on the display, which started out as a kind of still life— a living painting depicting the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem over 2,000 years ago. Mary, Joseph, the shepherds, the Christmas Angel, the Wise Men and the whole cast will be, and always have been, present.
In other ways, it has evolved over six decades to include more elements, like movement, music and narration. It’s been known to draw hundreds to the church— and experienced a short life as a drive-through event in 2020.
While the nativity has changed over the years since 1957, the meaning behind it has not, as the church uses parishioners and live animals to spread the message and promise of Jesus’ birth.
Judi and Denis James are largely responsible for the latest changes, with Denis providing the narration for the event. Both are heavily involved in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, including the Elizabethan Madrigal Feast.
“I was not yet on staff here last year at this time, but I came to see it because I’d heard so much about it,” St. Timothy’s Rector Robin Reeves-Kautz said. “It’s so simple and yet it is so profound, because they’re just reading the Gospel story— the birth narrative of Jesus being born into the world, God coming into this place— and yet, there’s something transformative that happens in seeing people going through the motions in costume, sort of enfleshing the word.”
Reeves-Kautz has heard from many people that they’ve experienced similar emotional responses to seeing the familiar story brought to life, she said. A story which—taking place halfway across the world and centuries ago— can seem far away and out of reach for some as words on a page.
It’s also a community event with anyone and everyone encouraged to participate. A local mother contacted Reeves-Kautz multiple times because her eight-year-old daughter from the church’s neighborhood wanted to be involved.
“We have a new mission, which fits right in with the James’ Madrigal, which is, ‘Empowered by the Holy Spirit, we experience God’s love and share it.’ This is one way in which we share God’s love with the community,” Reeves-Kautz said.
One member of the church who has been there since the Living Nativity began is Emily Osborn of Lake Jackson. At 96, she and her late husband Oliver were among the first members of St. Timothy’s and she says that the event has seen its share of surprises, often centered around the livestock brought in for the manger.
“My daughter is 70 and she rode the ram,” Osborn said. “The ram got out and butted down the pastor. Knocked him completely down and I think that was the first year.”
That pastor was the first regular rector at St. Timothy’s, Gordon Swope.
Oliver Osborn procured the animals for the pageant from the cotton farm he was raised on, so through the years, those have included cows, sheep, goats, and donkeys. The kids often love to pet the animals so they have to be watched over carefully, she said.
“My husband got three sheep from Dow’s animal research that used to be over here where Target is. The sheep got away and swam the creek and got into what is now Timber Creek and were never seen again,” Osborn said. “And those were Dow’s sheep!”
Other stories include the long-time use of a pair of burros who refused to be separated and a bad-tempered cow which broke loose and ran through town to a group of duplexes where the current HEB market is located. A mailman on his rounds picked up her lead rope to try to stop her from running away and was dragged along the ground.
Most years don’t feature animals running amok, but they are still memorable.
Another change has been the average age of the cast, according to Osburn, who says that originally they were almost all made up of youth from the church. As time has gone on, many of those roles have been ceded to adults as the membership at St. Timothy has aged. There’s a place for everyone, though.
“Almost anybody that wants to be an angel gets to be an angel, regardless of what size they are,” Osburn said. There’s also been back-and-forth for whether the baby Jesus is portrayed by a doll or a real child.
The modern version of the Living Nativity is welcome to Osburn. “We have a recording of beautiful music and a recording by Denis James about the Christmas story,” Osborn said. “Denis has a beautiful speaking voice and he’s got an English accent so it really sounds beautiful.”
The presentation is simple, but that only makes it more powerful, with people saying the annual event is the thing that finally puts them in the Christmas spirit, Reeves-Kautz said.
The Living Nativity is presented at 7 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at St. Timothy’s, 200 Oyster Creek Drive. Snacks will be provided at the event.
