FREEPORT — A low-key standoff that began with gunshots reported at a home in the 300 block of Avenue A ended peacefully after several hours, police said.
After finding spent shell casings outside the door of a travel trailer after the call about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, Freeport Police officer sought to establish contact with the man inside, but he mostly ignored the officers, Lt. Corey Brinkman said. The man did answer one phone call, which allowed law enforcement to determine he was not physically injured.
“We got a call for shots fired and it was unfounded. Then they received another call,” Brinkman said from the scene late Wednesday. “We’re not going to breach anything and try to go in and force anything on a misdemeanor issue.
“We don’t want to escalate it and turn it into something. We’re going to continue to just back off and have a nice, visible presence.”
After an overnight vigil, police were able to take 35-year-old Freeport resident Cornelius Williams into custody at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
“We caught him out outside and took him into custody,” Brinkman said. “He was actually still in possession a Glock 9 mm with a 30-round clip.”
Williams is charged with disorderly conduct, discharge and display of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony, which police identified as amphetamines. He remained in the city jail Thursday evening awaiting a bond hearing.
The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the efforts to get Williams to come out of the trailer.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
