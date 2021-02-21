Freeport lifts boil water advisory
Five samples of city water that were tested came back negative for contaminants Sunday morning, according to a statement on the City of Freeport’s website. With the results, city officials are able to lift the boil water advisory, effective immediately.
Distribution of bottled water at Freeport Municipal Park on Saturday was a success, with more than 1,600 cases of water given to the public in a little more than two hours.
Lake Jackson lifted their boil advisory Saturday, and Angleton and Clute, along with other municipalities, continue to wait for testing results. Household water is safe to use for laundry and washing dishes and showering, but should be vigorously boiled for two minutes prior to consuming, cooking or brushing teeth.
Angleton lifts boil advisory
The city rescinded its boil-water notice at 1 p.m. after receiving confirmation from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality its water is safe to drink.
Anyone in a home in Angleton without water currently due to a leak and need bottled water until the issue has been fixed should contact glamont@angleton.tx.us or call 979-849-4364 ext. 2137. Include your name, phone number and address in the message, and the city will contact you with more information.
For questions or clarification about this Boil Water Rescind Notice, call 979-849-4364 ext. 5100.
Angleton distributing water today
The City of Angleton is continuing distribution of bottled water to residents starting at 1 p.m. at the recreation center, 1601 N. Valderas St., according to a notice posted on the city’s Facebook page.
“Water will be loaded by staff,” the post states. “One case per car until we run out.”
Richwood had a limited number of cases to pass out starting at 1 p.m., and Sweeny planned to do the same at Backyard Park starting at 2 p.m.
Sweeny ISD reopens schools
Sweeny ISD will return to in-person and virtual learning Monday, Superintendent Tory Hill said via email Sunday.
The City of Sweeny and the Sweeny ISD maintenance team have worked “tirelessly” to repair the district’s facilities and to address citywide water issues, Hill said in his email.
“The City of Sweeny will remain under a boil notice, so students and staff are asked to bring bottled water for personal consumption,” Hill said in his email. “Our cafeteria staff will take the necessary precautions and provide hot meals.”
Pet food drive-thru will be Tuesday
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta and the Houston Humane Society will host a free pet food drive-thru for those in need of assistance, according to a post on the county’s Facebook page.
Food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Brazoria County Courthouse parking lot at 200 E. Locust St. in Angleton. No appointment is necessary and pet owners should stay in their vehicles, the event flyer states.
County officials have also made the decision to cancel jury duty for Monday and Tuesday, the county website states.
