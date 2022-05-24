FREEPORT — Freeport LNG is asking for more time to build its fourth liquefaction train because of supply chain concerns, the company said.
The fourth liquefaction train was fully permitted by the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in May 2019 with completion expected in May 2023. It received an extension to 2026 and now is asking to extend the construction window to 2028, Director of Corporate Communications Heather Browne said.
The request for another extension is rooted in worries the company will have difficulty getting the materials it needs to complete construction in the normal window, Freeport LNG founder and CEO Michael Smith said in a March interview for Gulf Coast Giants magazine.
A site-specific train “normally takes about 48 months to build,” Smith said. “I am concerned that given the supply-chain issues, that the contractor will want more than 48 months given how uncertain getting materials are in the current environment.”
If customers are under contract by mid-fall, the company would have a better idea of its engineering, procurement and construction costs to secure financing and possibly begin construction by the end of the year, he said.
“We are in the process of having negotiations with interested parties on long-term contracts and we are in the process of rebidding out the train,” Smith said.
Smith called that timeline “ambitious.”
The fourth train will be added to the three currently in use for natural gas liquefaction at the Quintana Island site. The facilities that convert natural gas into a liquid are called trains because of their appearance.
“Train 4 will be similar to the existing trains in all respects, including the use of all-electric drive motors,” Browne said. “Over the anticipated four-year construction period, more than 1,000 on-site engineering and construction jobs will be added. Hundreds of off-site jobs will also be needed to support facility design, fabrication and construction.”
This expansion would for the export of an additional 5 million tons of LNG per annum, increasing Freeport LNG’s total export capacity to more than 20 million tons per year, according to the company.
However, Freeport LNG is among several facilities asking for federal permission to increase its capacity on its three existing trains in response to the war in Ukraine, which has affected natural gas supplies from Russia to Europe. If it receives approval, the additional capacity will be sold on the spot market, Smith said.
Freeport LNG, which started as a natural gas importer, was among those who saw early on the potential for sending domestic natural gas elsewhere after fracking made U.S. gas cheaper to produce, he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.