FREEPORT — When residents of Ward D will pick a replacement for the recently resigned Troy Brimage isn’t known because the four remaining Freeport City Council members couldn’t decide for themselves when it should take place.
Multiple votes by the three councilmen and mayor repeatedly ended in ties, with Mayor Brooks Bass and Councilman Jerry Cain frequently on one side and councilmen Jeff Peña and Mario Muraira on the other. Discussions of a temporary appointment went nowhere, nor did a proposal to call a special election for Feb. 25.
State law requires an election be held between 62 and 120 days of the seat’s vacancy.
“The charter, which once again is our constitution, basically allowed the members left on the council to appoint a person,” Bass said. “I’m not a fan of appointments of elected officials. I think it ought to be through elections, through the people. And therefore, the people who want to see somebody in that position, the people who want to run for that position should have plenty of time to be vetted by the voter, to think about the consequences of seeking public office and demands that it places upon your time and your health and everything else.
“We’re not trying to jam and rush anything up, because when we’ve done that in the past, ladies and gentlemen, I have found that we have made mistakes.”
Coordinating the election with the current work to redraw the city’s precincts came up multiple times before a representative of Bickerstaff, Heath, Delgado and Acosta, the firm hired to walk the city through redistricting, said that course isn’t feasible. Redistricting needs to be done before the end of the year, while the earliest the special election could occur is January.
“When you shorten the time frame, you also shorten the window where people can apply,” City Manager Tim Kelty said as the debate proceeded.
After a motion to have the election Feb. 25, failed, Muraira and Peña asked it take place on the earliest possible Saturday, Jan. 14. It also did not pass.
Because the council could not agree on the date, Olson and Olson, functioning as the city attorney, will move forward with creating an election order.
The candidate elected will serve through May 2024, when Brimage’s original term would have expired. The cost of the special election will be about $15,000.
Olson and Olson also found itself in the middle of the opposing factions.
A consent agenda item placed by Kelty to appoint Olson and Olson as city attorney, removing its interim designation, and post former Deputy City Attorney Julian “Pat” Taylor as the city’s prosecutor drew objections from Peña and Muraira, who pulled the item from consideration.
Kelty supported the proposal by saying Olson and Olson would remain on a month-to-month contract, amounting to a nominal change, and having Taylor handle prosecutions would save the city money. Peña asked why Taylor had left the city previously, a decision made by former city attorney Chris Duncan.
“Mr. Duncan, under his contract, performed the idea of representing the city in the capacity, as Olson and Olson is doing now, but also as part of his contract, he represented the city in the municipal prosecutions,” Bass said.
Taylor practices with longtime city attorney Wallace Shaw.
“Mr. Taylor was not discharged. Mr. Shaw was replaced with Mr. Duncan, and according to the charter, he’s the one that, with council approval, could select a deputy city attorney, which Mr. Duncan chose not to do,” Kelty said. “Olson and Olson has chosen to do so as they do not typically handle prosecutions.”
Successive motions by Peña and Muraira to table the motion and Bass and Cain to approve it both went down in defeat.
“Goodness gracious. You want to see disfunction? We just started it,” Bass said after the votes.
In other business, council voted 3-1 — with Peña the dissenter — to increase the spending ceiling Finance Director Catherine Ezell can approve without council action from $1,000 to $3,000. to revise the city’s purchasing policy. Inflation has made items such as maintenance more expensive, and the added paperwork required by the current threshold is preventing her office from paying vendors in a timely manner, Ezell said.
Peña asked about tabling the decision until the next city audit is completed in January.
“I am concerned, I remain concerned, despite the previous administration’s mishandling, that I want to know that if I’m going to be making this decision that I have a fully informed decision and that the council should all be considering the weight of that audit and making sure that everything comes back kosher,” he said. “Because if it does come back kosher, then we know we can trust our directors.”
Ezell responded that two previous audits she came on as finance director have been clean, and the increase “is a need that we have now.”
The approved increase also will apply to purchases requiring verbal and written quotes. The change puts the city’s parameters in line with other municipalities, Ezell said.
Two items that passed on unanimous votes involved property transactions: an alley on the 100 block between East Fifth and Sixth streets, where a property owner is planning to convert a convenience store into a full truck stop; and a lot in the 100 block of North Avenue B, on which the new owners plan to build two houses.
The next meeting is a special session on Wednesday afternoon, during which the council will discuss projects for grant funds awarded to the city.
