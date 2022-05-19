FREEPORT — Volkswagen of America is considering building a multimillion-dollar facility on land owned by Port Freeport, The Facts has confirmed.
Freeport and Port Freeport have been negotiating with Volkswagen for months to put together a package for the auto manufacturer to make Port Freeport its new port of entry, Freeport City Manager Tim Kelty said.
“The port of entry would receive vehicles from locations such as Europe and Mexico for processing and delivery to dealerships,” Kelty said.
To support the investment, Volkswagen is requesting tax abatements from multiple entities, including the city and county, he said.
Volkswagen is the mystery company city officials have referred to in discussing a potential tax break during the last several weeks. A public hearing is scheduled for May 26 on the proposal.
“At this point in time, we’re in negotiation and proud as a city to be able to say that the company that is interested in moving to Freeport is Volkswagen Group of America,” Freeport Mayor Brooks Bass said. “We believe, should they finalize the site choice in the City of Freeport, that it will impact the city with increased revenue and increased jobs. Not just with the company itself, but with contractors building the site and moving the cars.”
Volkswagen is also in negotiation with Port Houston and has not made a final decision, officials said. VW Senior Manager of Product and Technology Communications Mark Gilliey declined comment when reached through email this week.
Port Commissioners Rob Giesecke, Dan Croft and Ravi Singhania referred questions about the potential agreement to Port Executive Director/CEO Phyllis Saathoff. Attempts to obtain a comment from her Wednesday night were unsuccessful.
“If the deal is finalized, the project would result in approximately a $115 million investment, and create approximately $28.5 million in new assessed value, generating revenue for Freeport, Brazoria County, Brazosport ISD and others,” Kelty said. “It would also support the creation of up to 300 new permanent jobs in Freeport.”
The first public acknowledgment that VW is considering Freeport came Wednesday when Brazoria County Commissioners Court posted notice of a public hearing for the tax abatement request the company is making on county taxes.
“We will have a meeting on June 14 to listen to their proposal and go from there. This is an interesting project with a lot of jobs,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
If Freeport is chosen, Volkswagen looks to build on a 149.7-acre site on the south side of Highway 36 West at the intersection with Velasco Boulevard.
“Anytime you can have a company with a historic tradition such as Volkswagen, it’s always a plus. It’s a plus for Port Freeport and the city for increased taxable revenue,” Bass said. “It’s a great day for our county for this company to come in and export to our community such fine products. We know they have fantastic vehicles. We look forward to a working relationship, and to reviewing and approving the tax abatement as needed and are ready and willing to provide the workforce necessary and are honored to work with them.”
Port Freeport has been an increasingly important player in the vehicle import/export market in recent years. While five years ago, the port handled about 10 vehicle ships a month; it now has about 30 a month, and the carriers are using larger ships.
Global carriers offering roll on/roll off cargo services at the port include Hoegh Autoliners, Glovis, Liberty Global Logistics, Sallaum and Grimaldi Lines. Additionally, Amports, Ports America and Red Hook Terminals have finished vehicle logistics operations in the port as a result of these global services.
