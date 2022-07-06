Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
The Summer Jazz Band: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Call 979-230-3156.
No Bummer Summer Painting and Craft Night: 6 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Free food and crafts. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Outdoor Discovery Day Camp Registration: Camp will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 18 to 21 at Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. Register at secure.rec1.com/TX/angleton-tx/catalog or call 979-849-4364.
Thursday
Altus Free Summer Treat Day: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Altus Emergency Center, 200 Oak Drive S., Lake Jackson. Beat the heat with a free Kona Ice treat. Call 979-529-2000.
Sea and Shore: 2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Texas Master Naturalists presentation about local sea creatures. Call 979-548-2567.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola, Angleton. Free, activity based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Pat Williams 979-239-8646 or Eva King 979-665-5359.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Free Farmers Market: 8 to 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1019 W. Sixth St., Freeport, Free; open to the public. Drive-thru only. Call 979-233-5271 or 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ centered 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Friday
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and July 14 to 16, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and July 17 in the Freeport LNG Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Brazosport Center Stages presents a tale as old as time. Tickets $22 adults, $16 children and seniors. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Summer Concert Series: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, Veteran’s Memorial Outdoor Plaza, 333 E. Highway 332. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. This week: Brazosport Big Band. Call 979-415-2600.
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
Fun Art Friday: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Supplies limited. Call 979-415-2590.
Shakespeare exhibit: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way. Admission by donation. Call Deborah Duty at 979-297-1570 or visit ljhistory.org
Saturday
Celebrate America: 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 E. Bernard St., Brazoria. Inflatables, rock wall, mechanical swing and food vendors. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Presented by Brazoria Lions Club. Call 979-798-4444.
All America Night Celebration: 6 to 10 p.m. at Ellis Park, 600 Audubon Woods Drive, Richwood. Barbecue party, music and bounce houses. Call 979-265-2082 or email richwood@richwoodtx.gov.
Meadmaking 101: 4 to 6 p.m. at Black’s Fairy Meadery LLC, 325 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. $50 per person. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/mead-101-tickets-349204027647. Call 979-345-6323.
Family McLovin Day: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at West Columbia McDonalds, 808 S. Columbia Drive, West Columbia. Free Happy Meals, photo booth, giveaways and live music. Call 979-345-3623.
BCFA Youth Rodeo Series: 1 p.m. event starts at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton, Call 979-849-6416 or email contactus@bcfa.org.
BCFA Lamb, Goats & Swine Validation: 6:30 to 9 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton, Call 979-849-6416 or email contactus@bcfa.org .
