Burn ban still in place
Dousing rains Monday made a dent in the pervasive drought conditions around Brazoria County, but not enough to end the burn ban in the county’s unincorporated areas.
“In the past couple days, we got a really good storm. It put a really good dent in putting moisture into the ground,” Brazoria County Fire Marshal Martin Vela said. “We are not 100 percent there where we’re down below where we would like to be when we say that we’re in a comfortable situation.”
The grass and hay are still crunchy, according to the farmers he’s talked to, Vela said.
That means there’s still cause for concern, so the ban is going to be enforced until there’s a little more rain, he said. It has been in place since early October after the county received just five-hundredths of an inch of rain since Sept. 10 at the Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport.
The county will keep an eye on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures ground moisture. It stood at about 422 on Wednesday on a scale of up to 800, with the higher number denoting drier conditions.
The county wants that number to be closer to the 200s before it releases the burn ban, Vela said. However, County Judge Matt Sebesta can lift the ban if the index falls below 400 for five consecutive days.
Damon school board plans for replacement
Carolynn Gillin had already resigned from the Damon ISD school board, but voters awarded her a new term Nov. 8 by a slim margin, largely based on an advantage built during early voting. The victory hasn’t changed her mind, she said.
“I am not going to go back,” Gillin said, saying she’d already turned in her letter of resignation.
Board President Helen Noble said in order to fill the seat, two meetings were scheduled for today.
“The first meeting we’re going to canvass the ballots, declaring the vote on the election. Then, I do have her letter of declination, so we won’t do anything about that spot at that point in time. We’ll present it under this meeting,” Noble said. “At the second meeting, we will acknowledge and accept it.”
The board didn’t have to go far to find a potential appointee, with Noble saying Jeff Zavala — who Giullin defeated — likely will fill the spot.
Road closing delayed
A planned closing of South Velasco Street at Highway 36 in Freeport has been delayed.
“The contractor has some challenges with their equipment and this has impacted their operations,” Houston District Texas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Danny Perez said. “They are actively working on addressing this as quickly as possible. We are working with them to determine when they will resume work – which could be this week or after the Thanksgiving holiday.”
An expansion of Highway 36 has been taking place for years as part of an $85 billion transportation plan, and only recently reached its southern end.
“If they resume work this week, we will not have the closure at Velasco. We always want to make sure to notify the public seven days ahead of the closure,” Perez said.
