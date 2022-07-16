Not only has Brazoria County received much less rain than is typical in 2022, it has not been hit by tropical storms which could help replace some of the precipitation deficit and allow for more water to soak into the Brazoria River Basin, which provides much of the potable water for the area.
Because of this, many Southern Brazoria County cities and their main surface water provider, the Brazosport Water Authority, are encouraging conservation. With the idea that it is far better to have dirty trucks and brown lawns than thirsty people, restrictions have been implemented in many communities. A rundown:
BRAZOSPORT WATER AUTHORITY
The BWA is in Stage Two of its drought contingency plans, which involves holding their customers to their maximum contracted water amounts, outside of emergencies, such as the water main breaks in Brazoria and Freeport that have occurred in recent weeks.
The authority has had to produce much more water than is typical to assist Brazoria, Assistant General Manager Wyatt Ringgold said.
“Their contracted flow is 315,000 gallons a day and we had the valve wide open and pushing 800,000 a day during that time,” he said.
Tighter restrictions are possible as the region continues to see a major rainfall deficit and reservoir levels decrease by the day.
“If we don’t see rain in the Brazos River Basin somewhere, we could likely see Stage Three,” Ringgold said. “Which is reducing all of our customers to about 10 percent of contracted amounts.”
ANGLETON
The city is facing many challenges in main water pipe breaks because of drought conditions shifting the ground around them.
“The biggest impact right now to us on the drought is broken water lines,” City Manager Chris Whittaker said. “We have a lot of old water lines in the city. When the ground settles because there’s no moisture in it, it’s causing the lines to break. And so we’ve had probably a dozen water line breaks in the last month.”
The frustration for repairs is they are not always fixable the same day. Gas, electric and other utility providers need to mark their lines before the water pipe can be fixed, Whittaker said.
However, this has not resulted in the city issuing water restrictions.
“We’ve been encouraging residents to only use necessary water, and so we haven’t instituted any prohibitions, but again, we’re watching our water use and those kinds of things,” Whittaker said.
The city will look to Brazoria Water Authority for direction in any future action concerning drought conditions, he said.
“We’ll have to look at our protocols,” he said. “Obviously, if, for example, you know, BWA says, ‘Hey, we’re restricting the water that we’re allowing cities to use,’ then we’ll have to look at our procedures to see what the next steps are and then we’d have to notify residents through our social media outlets to make sure that we’re all informed on that.”
BRAZORIA
The city adopted conservation measures in mid-June at the behest of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality while its water tower is out of commission for repairs, and Brazoria’s leaders have added urgency to do so after a series of water main breaks.
“We have asked everybody not to fill pools, not to water their yard — if they water their flowers, to do it late and not a whole bunch or every day,” City Manager Sheila Williams said. “We’ve just asked people to start conserving, use less water when filling the tub or taking a shower, turn your water off in-between when you’re soaping, that kind of stuff.”
The city has also asked the state to not use bulk water from the city for the time being, she said. She said it’s especially important because the city’s only current water storage is one underground storage tank, which was depleted during the water main break.
CLUTE
Consideration of elevating to Level 2 of the city’s drought contingency was on the table Thursday. It was still there Friday.
“We’re actually holding off for now,” City Manager CJ Snipes said. “We’ll reevaluate over the weekend and make an announcement on Monday if we decide to. We haven’t hit the higher usage point that we thought we were going to be at, so we’re still under where we think we’re in decent shape. We’ll continue to evaluate our pumpage and what we’re bringing in and go from there.”
Stage 1 of the city’s plan largely relies in voluntary conservation measures by residents.
DANBURY
Conservation calls haven’t been needed yet in Danbury, Mayor Sue Powell said.
“We do not have any water restrictions at the moment,” Powell said. “We don’t have any restrictions on our residents’ usage at this time.”
Danbury has a drought contingency plan, but water usage has been at levels that don’t require its implementation, she said.
“There’s no use of the drought contingency plan yet to initiate that plan,” Powell said.
FREEPORT
The city relies almost exclusively on BWA for its water supply, but usage levels have remained at levels as to not tax Freeport’s system, Mayor Brooks Bass said.
“Right now the water levels are maintaining at current levels; we are not under any water restrictions,” Brooks Bass said. “We are watching the BWA water outputs and the usage by the citizens. We are prepared when it’s appropriate to enter into our drought plan.”
Residents should expect alerts if anything changes, he said.
“At this point, we are watching it and as soon as we feel the need to do so, we will activate notice to our Everbridge System which is our phone system which contacts each resident and as well putting notices out on our social media pages,” Bass said.
LAKE JACKSON
The city remains on Level 2 drought conditions and does not expect to have to raise it anytime.
“We’re still at condition two. We’re holding steady. We watch water usage, so that’s why we’re still right at drought condition two,” City Manager Modesto Mundo said. “We have not had to raise it to three yet. So whatever we’ve done when we’ve asked people to water every other day or on odd-even days and us cutting back as well, seems to help keep things steady.”
The city is using about 65 percent of its capacity, which is why it’s on Level 2. If it reaches 70 percent for three consecutive days or more, the city will move to a Level 3 or above and other restrictions will be added, Mundo said.
Although the drought is tied to the weather, the city bases its actions on water usage by residents, he said.
“Water usage spikes when there’s no rain,” Mundo said. “We get water from wells and also from BWA, which implements their drought condition based on the restriction of what they can pull from the river reservoir. Once they put a limit on it, they put a limit on all the cities. We get 2 million gallons of water a day from them, so that put a cap on what we can draw from, meaning that we would have to do more well water. Well, there’s only so much water we can produce in our own system, and so we watch that. So yes, the weather has an effect on what BWA can pull from the river.”
The last time the city saw critical drought conditions was about 10 years ago. He can not predict if the conditions will worsen or get better as of now, he said.
SWEENY
City Manager Reese Cook indicated there haven’t been any official restrictions put out to residents, but he sent out communications asking them to help keep water usage down.
“In an effort to combat the high demands taxing our water system during these drought conditions, we are asking all residents to reduce and conserve water whenever possible,” Cook said. “This will help us keep our water systems full, our equipment running efficiently, be able to provide necessary water to homes and facilities as well as being prepared for any emergency situations that may arise.”
WEST COLUMBIA
As of now, West Columbia is doing fine and no restrictions are in place, Mayor Laurie Kincannon said.
“Thankfully, West Columbia has gotten rain the past two days. The city is monitoring water consumption,” she said.
If the city reaches the 60,000 gallons per day of use, it will have to initiate its drought contingency plan, Kincannon said.
Currently, there are no recommendations for residents, but the city is watching the drought levels.
“Our supply water seems to be holding on its own,” Kincannon said. “Again, we are monitoring and will take necessary steps when we see the need.”
