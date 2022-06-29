LAKE JACKSON — Neighbors have increased their home security measures and are on high alert for suspicious activity after a double shooting left a 43-year-old man dead and his son seriously wounded.
Residents in the 200 block of Jasmine Street hurried out to see what was going on after hearing a gunshot followed by a rush of police vehicles late Monday, Keyla Guajardo said.
“I saw neighbors running to the house and realized something had happened to our neighbors because there was a lot of police,” she said. “I don’t know what actually happened down there.”
After the shots rang out, police arrived at about 11:10 p.m. and found homeowner Cory Bayless fatally shot and his 17-year-old son wounded, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Roy Welch. The teen went by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston in critical condition, Welch said.
Although hearing the gunshot, Guajardo didn’t recognize the sound at first, she said.
“I had gone to the restroom and had heard two loud noises and I thought, ‘Oh man it’s going to start storming because I thought it was thunder,” Guajardo said. “I was laying back down when I saw all of the police lights through my window.”
Other neighbors such as Breanna Davis didn’t hear a gunshot and were not aware of the incident until this morning, she said.
“We didn’t see or hear anything, we were actually awake though and somehow we didn’t hear or see anything,” she said. “We had known something had happened this morning. We were surprised because we were in the living room until midnight.”
With this happening so close to her home, she grows concerned about not knowing what happened, Davis said.
“This definitely makes me worried,” she said. “This is pretty scary, and from what I saw on Facebook, people were saying it was a home invasion but I haven’t seen anything from the police to confirm that.”
This neighborhood has definitely gotten worse, resident Mathew Gregory said.
With increased worry in the community, Guajardo has taken action to keep her family safe, she said.
“We’ve already called a company to install cameras,” she said. “They are supposed to be here this week. We called because we are scared of anyone trying to break into our house. What we’re going to do is put up in camera security and extra locks on the doors.”
The event comes only two days after a possible break-in, Guajardo said.
“A few days ago my daughter was watching TV in the living room late at night and someone had knocked on the door,” she said. “She ran to my other daughter and then we got up and didn’t see anyone out here. So we think maybe that happened over there, but we’re not sure. We’ve been hearing a lot of noise around here.”
As for Davis, purchasing a home security system might be in her near future, she said.
“We always keep our doors locked,” Davis said. “I have definitely thought about getting a Ring after that. This is definitely concerning. I hope they figure out who did that, this is awful.”
The culprits are believed to have been driving a white Ford Edge that might have been damaged. They also could have known the father or son, Welch said.
This investigation is ongoing. Welch said.
A Houston sanitation team was cleaning the home at Tuesday afternoon.
