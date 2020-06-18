ANGLETON — Benchmark Electronics plans to close its Angleton location in 2021, which will result in staff layoffs and relocations.
The electronics manufacturing company has had a home in Brazoria County since 1979, but representatives sent a memo to Texas Workforce Commission on May 28 stating they plan to close the facility between Jan. 1 and July 1, 2021.
The Angleton facility has 165 employees and manufactures printed circuit boards for the oil and gas industry. Lack of demand led to closing the Angleton facility, Angleton City Communications Director Martha Eighme said.
“We were deeply saddened to hear that Benchmark will close its Angleton facility in the first quarter of 2021,” Eighme said. “They have been a tremendous asset to our city and have provided valuable products for the oil and gas industry.”
The majority of positions and jobs at the Angleton facility will be eliminated, Benchmark Vice President of Human Resources Mark Carr said in the letter.
“Although it is possible that some employees may be offered transfers to another production facility or may be asked to oversee inventory liquidation for a limited period of time,” Carr said in the letter. “Some employees will be offered the option to work remotely on a permanent basis.”
Carr anticipates about 190 employees throughout all departments to be affected.
Affected employees do not have “bumping rights,” or the ability to replace a less senior employee when a more senior employee’s position is eliminated, Carr said in the letter.
“None of the affected employees are represented by a union,” the letter states.
Angleton Mayor Jason Perez was surprised and saddened to hear the closure, he said.
“I understand that they are going bankrupt and that they have to lay off employees,” Perez said. “I know a few friends that either their significant others work there or acquaintances that work out there and as I understand this update will affect a lot of people.”
Benchmark was were founded in Clute in 1979, and the Angleton location was the company’s headquarters from 1994 to 2017, at which point it moved its corporate base to Arizona.
“We actually just flew in an hour ago visiting family in Arizona and we were driving to the airport when I saw the new headquarters,” Perez said Wednesday. “I said to my relatives, swelling with Angleton pride, to look at the Benchmark building.”
Especially in this time of COVID, Perez said, he feels for a lot for the employees working there.
“In a lot of company events, their employees would come out and support the city,” Perez said. “I’m not sure how many lived in Angleton, but I’m sure it was a good bit.”
Multiple attempts to reach the Angleton Benchmark office for comment were unsuccessful.
