The Monday story over the Tattler event miscounted the number of those attending. The Tattler event on Saturday saw over 150.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Driver crashes into corner grocery
- Story of being smuggled to Iowa Colony results in indictment
- Bill J. Terry
- Ernest “Spud” Ray Bullard
- Walks haunt Lady Panthers in loss
- Brazosport-ISD Approves Negotiations for Property Purchase
- Brazoria plant grant could be in jeopardy
- Hagan case moves to next phase
- Former Angleton students return to celebrate over 100 years of history
- Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Texas Healthcare Is a Problem for Legislature (4)
- Officers mishandled encounter with Richwood man, LJPD says (2)
- GUEST COLUMN: Defense of GOP astonishes (2)
- When 1 in 8 Texas mail ballots gets trashed, that’s vote suppression (2)
- OUR VIEWPOINT LJ incident shows need for more training (2)
- Acclaims and a shame for March 4, 2022 (1)
- Gibson wins state title (1)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Chickens belong in the country (1)
- Dolores “Dee” Schrieber (1)
- Whatever the campaigns say, the electric grid isn’t fixed (1)
- Vietnam veterans still living through the war (1)
- Previn Hobbs (1)
- Sheila Williams appointed to city manager (1)
- Angleton Market Days (1)
- LJPD officers face consequences for incident (1)
- GUEST COLUMN: Commemorate freedom of information (1)
- Spring break in Brazoria County (1)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Safety measures can't be excused (1)
- GUEST COLUMN: (1)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Backlog at Lake Jackson voting site problematic (1)
- If it was easier to vote in Texas, would turnout still be this low? (1)
Brazos Monthly
Gulf Coast Giants
Latest News
- Dentist drills down on hospital history
- Surfside Beach officer expected to recover from stabbing
- Highway expansion moving to south
- Ex accused of taking shot at current boyfriend
- Symphony concert features world premieres
- Columbia soccer set for quarterfinals
- SOCCER PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
- Wildcat gets to play college ball
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.