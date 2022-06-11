Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Levi Jordan Plantation Grand Reopening: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the state historic site, 10510 FM 524 in Sweeny. Vendors, food and community activities, scavenger hunt, raffle and tours. Free. Call 979-345-4656.
No-Name Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Brazoria Civic Center grounds, 202 W. Smith St. Vendors, barbecue cookoff awards, Kids Que, cornhole tournament, opening of time capsule. Call 979-798-1414.
Sweeny Family Movie: 2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally roasted coffee, homemade food and products, fruits, vegetables and more. Visit ljfarmersmarket.com.
Peach Street Night Jams Concert: 5 to 10:30 p.m. at 234 S. Arcola St. Angleton. Featuring Tammy Carroll, Matt Mathis, John Prine Tribute, Thomm Jutz and Tammy Rogers. Free general admission, or VIP tickets for $60. Call 979-215-3091 or email manager@psfmarket.org.
Trash Mash River Cleanup: 8 a.m. to noon at Salt Water Dam above Highway 35 west of West Columbia to River’s End near the Intracoastal Waterway. Hot dog social to follow at Community Center, 20450 CR 510B, Brazoria. Contact Justin Hillis at 713-373-1253 or www.sanbernarddriver.com.
Sunday
Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at RiverPlace in Freeport Municipal Park, 400 Brazosport Blvd. Honoring community history leaders Nat Hickey and Edmeryl Williams, who died in late May. Public welcome. Call 979-233-0066.
History Talks: 2 to 4 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin Statue-Munson Park, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton. Program: “General Jose Urrea-Gentleman or Villain?” Call 979-864-1541 or 979-248-5961.
Seaside With the Savior Vacation Bible School: 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church-Richwood, 2400 Brazosport Blvd. N. Contact Laura McGlynn 979-265-1111 or lapaws57@yahoo.com.
Monday
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
Page Turners Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Discussing “Patron Saints of Nothing” by Randy Ribay. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ascend Performance Materials, 6220 FM 2917, Alvin. Contact Ruth Day 281-228-4256 or reday@ascendmaterials.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Seaside With the Savior Vacation Bible School: 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church-Richwood, 2400 Brazosport Blvd. N. Contact Laura McGlynn 979-265-1111 or lapaws57@yahoo.com.
Brazoria County Marine Corps League 982 meeting: 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. All current and Marine veterans welcome. Call 979-549-6962
Tuesday
Flag Day Celebration: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. $10 lunch and table sponsorship available. Contact Tammy at 979-849-6443 or tammy@angletonchamber.org.
“Janet’s Planet” Family Show: 6 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Admission $5. Call 979-230-3156 or visit clarion.brazosport.edu.
Cooking Well with diabetes: Noon to 2 p.m. at Brazoria County-Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Help those with diabetes or family members make changes to the foods they eat and how they are prepared. Call 979-864-1558.
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Dark Matter Mystery.” Adults $5; students $3; members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Treasure Hunt With Captain Mark: 2 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Wristband are limited, passed out 15 minutes prior to program. Call 979-415-2590.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
